✕ Close 'I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver', says Johnson after Gray report

Boris Johnson has said he “overwhelmingly” believes he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of Sue Gray’s damning inquiry into raucous No 10 parties during lockdown.

The Prime Minister issued a televised apology over the Partygate scandal in an address to the nation after the report attacked “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the pandemic.

He is facing calls from his own side to step down after the long-awaited inquiry findings revealed raucous parties in No 10 where staff sang karaoke, dozens of people attended a drunken party at which red wine was spilled on a wall and that “winetime Fridays” were regular events.

One individual was sick due to “excessive alcohol consumption”, partygoers were rude to cleaning and security staff, and there was a “minor altercation” between two other partygoers.

Former minister Tobias Ellwood warned the Conservatives were on course to lose the next general election, questioning whether fellow Tory MPs could still defend Mr Johnson’s behaviour over lockdown-busting events, including having initially denied parties took place.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” Ms Gray writes.

The report said the senior leadership in No 10 must “bear responsibility” for the culture that led to lockdown rules being broken.

The prime minister said he took “full responsibility” for the law-breaking events, which he bitterly regretted.