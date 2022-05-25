Sue Gray report - live: Boris Johnson defies calls to quit over raucous No 10 parties
Report slates ‘failures of leadership and judgment’ as ex-minister urges fellow Tories to ditch Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has said he “overwhelmingly” believes he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of Sue Gray’s damning inquiry into raucous No 10 parties during lockdown.
The Prime Minister issued a televised apology over the Partygate scandal in an address to the nation after the report attacked “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the pandemic.
He is facing calls from his own side to step down after the long-awaited inquiry findings revealed raucous parties in No 10 where staff sang karaoke, dozens of people attended a drunken party at which red wine was spilled on a wall and that “winetime Fridays” were regular events.
One individual was sick due to “excessive alcohol consumption”, partygoers were rude to cleaning and security staff, and there was a “minor altercation” between two other partygoers.
Former minister Tobias Ellwood warned the Conservatives were on course to lose the next general election, questioning whether fellow Tory MPs could still defend Mr Johnson’s behaviour over lockdown-busting events, including having initially denied parties took place.
“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” Ms Gray writes.
The report said the senior leadership in No 10 must “bear responsibility” for the culture that led to lockdown rules being broken.
The prime minister said he took “full responsibility” for the law-breaking events, which he bitterly regretted.
Tory backbenchers react after 1922 meeting with PM
The first MP to leave the meeting with Boris Johnson was Jonathan Gullis, he said: “The prime minister was extremely apologetic and struck exactly the right tone.
“He understands there is rebuilding to do with colleagues and the country more generally.”
Mr Gullis said that Mr Johnson was asked by Tory MPs about rebuilding trust in the wake of the Sue Gray report.
Another MP described the meeting as “very positive”.
Second Tory backbencher calls for PM to quit after report’s publication
Another Conservative MP has called for Mr Johnson to resign.
Julian Study, MP for York Outer, said he was unable to give the prime minister the benefit of the doubt, having waited for the outcomes of both the police and Sue Gray reports.
Discussions about the parties were a damaging distraction, he said in a statement.
Earlier, former minister Tobias Ellwood called for the PM to stand down, warning Mr Johnson was risking the Conservatives losing the next election.
Archbishop says we must rediscover standards in public life
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said “we need to rediscover” good standards in public life, following publication of Sue Gray’s report.
The archbishop said: “Sue Gray’s report shows that culture, behaviour and standards in public life really matter.
“We need to be able to trust our national institutions, particularly in times of great trouble.
“Jesus commands us to serve the most vulnerable and those in need. To help achieve this, we must recover the principles of mutual flourishing and the common good in the way we are governed.
“Standards in public life are the glue that holds us together - we need to rediscover them and abide by them.”
Last month, the PM took a swipe at the Archbishop over his intervention in a row over sending migrants to Rwanda.
Tory backbenchers greet PM at 1922 meeting
Boris Johnson was met by the customary banging of tables as he arrived at a meeting of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservatives in Parliament.
The prime minister is hoping to shore up support for his position and quell any rebellion.
he is addressing MPs in the same room as the result of Theresa May’s confidence vote was announced - when she was forced to stand down in favour of Mr Johnson.
I overwhelmingly feel I must not quit, insists PM
Boris Johnson said he “overwhelmingly” believed he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of Sue Gray’s inquiry.
The Prime Minister recognised people were “indignant” over the damning findings but defied fresh calls to resign.
He said he took “full responsibility” but sought to play down his personal involvement.
Mr Johnson told the Downing Street press conference: “I understand why people are indignant and why people have been angry at what took place.”
But pressed whether he ever considered resigning, he responded: “I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver.”
A snap poll from YouGov after Ms Gray’s report was published suggested 60 per cent of voters wanted Mr Johnson to resign.
‘We seem to have got away with’ BYOB party, top aide boasted
One of Boris Johnson’s former senior aides boasted “we seem to have got away with” the infamous bring your own booze garden party, Sue Gray’s report says.
According to the investigation, Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s former principle private secretary, was also warned by a No 10 official the event was “somewhat of a comms risk”. Ashley Cowburn reports:
PM’s top official boasted ‘we seem to have got away with’ BYOB party
Former No 10 official also boasted ‘we seem to have got away with’ event
Rishi Sunak ‘paid £10,000’ for private helicopter trip to Tory dinner
Rishi Sunak has been branded “out of touch” after reportedly paying more than £10,000 to fly by private helicopter to a Tory dinner in Wales, writes Chiara Giordano:
Rishi Sunak ‘pays £10,000’ for private helicopter trip to Tory dinner
Chancellor shells out of his own pocket for return trip to Wales
Police probe limited Abba party investigation - but PM denies intervening
Sue Gray’s investigation into an “Abba party” in the prime minister’s private Downing Street flat was “limited” by the Metropolitan Police probe.
Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Symonds and special advisers met on 13 November 2020, following the announcement of the departure of Dominic Cummings - but none received Covid fines over the event.
The party became notorious after press reports that Abba songs, including The Winner Takes It All, were heard booming through the building.
Sue Gray said in her report she had decided not to pursue an investigation into the event despite finding that alcohol was present on the evening Dominic Cummings was forced out of Downing Street.
The Prime Minister, asked at a press briefing whether his political staff had requested the removal of any facts before the document’s release, said: “The first I saw the report and read it in its entirety - and, to the best of my knowledge, the first any of my team saw it - was when we got it shortly after 10am this morning.”
Lizzie Dearden reports:
Sue Gray stopped investigating ‘Abba party’ in Downing Street flat due to Met probe
The ‘process of obtainingevidence had only just been commenced’ when Cabinet Office stopped its probe
PM ‘personally apologised to cleaners and security staff'
The Prime Minister said he had personally apologised to No 10 cleaners and security staff who were subjected to “disrespectful and poor treatment” highlighted in Sue Gray’s report.
Mr Johnson told the news conference: “I was appalled to learn that there have been multiple examples in Sue Gray’s phrase of disrespectful land and poor treatment of cleaning and security personnel.
“I personally apologised to those dedicated members of staff for what happened and I expect anyone who behaved in that way to do the same.”
PM avoids question of pressuring Sue Gray
Mr Johnson swerved the question of whether he tried to pressure Sue Gray not to publish her report.
Shaking his head, he said: “The terms of reference make it absolutely clear that Sue has to publish a report and I think it’s entirely right that she has, and I think that the... I don’t think anybody could reasonably say that reading that report that an awful lot has been swept under the carpet.”
He also avoided questions of what his personal failings were, but added that he bitterly regretted what had happened.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies