File. Boris Johnson (PA Wire)

A former Conservative cabinet minister, Rory Stewart, has said that the entire Downing Street operation is now focused solely on trying to keep “monstrous ego” Boris Johnson in power.

He warned of the erosion of trust in British politics and compared the current leadership to that of convicted fraudster and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Meanwhile, the security guards and cleaners who work in government offices are going to protest against Whitehall’s “culture of disrespect” towards cleaning and security staff outside of Downing Street on Friday.

According to the United Voices of the World (UVW) union, the protest is meant to put more pressure on Mr Johnson to resign.

The chair of parliament’s privileges committee has already said it is “absolutely certain” that the prime minister will be forced to resign if the cross-party panel finds he has misled the Commons.