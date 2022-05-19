Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into Partygate could be published as soon as next week, now that police inquiries have concluded, a source close to her team told The Independent.

Publication of the report will be a moment of maximum danger for Boris Johnson’s hopes of holding onto office as prime minster, with many Tory MPs waiting to see how much personal blame is apportioned to him before deciding whether to submit letters of no confidence.

Ms Gray’s report into a series of alleged breaches of Covid lockdown in 10 Downing Street and Whitehall was completed in January, but she delayed the publication of the full document at the request of the Metropolitan Police to avoid any danger of influencing their investigation.

Following today’s conclusion of the Met’s Operation Hillman, with 126 people fined, a source close to the Gray team said that the senior civil servant now intends to publish her report “as soon as possible”, adding that it could come as early as next week.

The source said that Ms Gray wants to “digest” the findings of the police investigation before finalising her report for publication.

Publication is expected to trigger a slew of no-confidence letters to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, who must call a vote on Mr Johnson’s future if he receives 54 letters.

An edited version of Ms Gray’s report, released in January, condemned “a serious failure” in standards of leadership and said that a string of gatherings were “difficult to justify” while millions were unable to meet their friends and relatives due to lockdown restrictions.