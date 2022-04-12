Boris Johnson news - live: Tory MP slammed for defending Khan as Starmer accuses Sunak of ‘rank hypocrisy’
Follow the latest updates below
Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has been branded “disgraceful” after he came to the defence of Imran Ahmad Khan, a Wakefield parliamentarian thrown out of the party following his conviction in a child sex offence case.
On Monday, Khan was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy more than a decade before he entered parliament and is now awaiting a sentence.
Denouncing his conviction, Mr Blunt, also the chair of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on global LGBT+ rights, said that Khan was a victim of a “dreadful miscarriage of justice” and his sentencing will be “an international scandal” having “dreadful” consequences for gay Muslims worldwide.
His comments drew widespread condemnation from several members with SNP MPs Martin Docherty-Hughes and Stewart McDonald quitting their positions as vice-chairs and calling on him to stand down.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Chancellor Rishi Sunak of “rank hypocrisy” for using “schemes” to reduce his tax burden as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.
The embattled multimillionaire chancellor is facing questions over his family’s tax arrangements and wrote to the PM seeking an investigation just days after The Independent revealed his wife’s “non-dom“ tax status.
Starmer accuses Sunak of ‘rank hypocrisy’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Chancellor Rishi Sunak of “rank hypocrisy” for using “schemes” to reduce his tax burden as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.
Sir Keir indicated he was uncomfortable with the system of overseas tax status but also did not think politicians should have to publish their own tax returns.
“There is nothing to reveal in my tax returns,” he told the Guardian.
He said that the situation revealed there was a “broader issue” with politicians being disconnected from the lives of the public.
“I think that even before we got to the non-dom issue, the Chancellor’s response to the spring statement - to the real pressures on people - showed that he just doesn’t get it.”
Starmer accuses Sunak of ‘rank hypocrisy’ for using ‘schemes’ to avoid tax
Mr Sunak’s political career is at risk of being derailed amid intense pressure over his family’s financial interests.
Push back against Blunt: 'It’s time for the chair to go'
Labour party chair Anneliese Dodds branded Crispin Blunt’s statement as “disgraceful” as she said Boris Johnson and Tory chair Oliver Dowden “must take action against this Tory MP and distance their party from his comments”.
SNP MPs Stewart McDonald and Martin Docherty-Hughes also pushed back against Mr Blunt.
And Mr Docherty-Hughes said the intervention was “utterly inappropriate”, adding: “It’s time for the chair to go.” Former Tory MP Louise Mensch demanded his expulsion from “the Conservative Party for that statement”.
“He’s just defended the convicted abuser of a 15-year-old boy, and he is thereby attacking the minor victim.”
Tory MP branded ‘disgraceful’ for defending Khan
Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has been branded “disgraceful” after coming to the defence of a colleague thrown out of the party after his conviction for a child sex offence.
Mr Blunt, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on global LGBT+ rights, denounced the conviction of Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan as “an international scandal” which would have “dreadful” consequences for gay Muslims worldwide.
But he was condemned by Labour party chair Anneliese Dodds, who called on Boris Johnson and Tory chair Oliver Dowden to distance their party from his remarks.
And he faced a revolt from members of the APPG, with SNP MPs Martin Docherty-Hughes and Stewart McDonald quitting their positions as vice-chairs and calling on him to stand down. The SNP’s Joanna Cherry and Kirsten Oswald and Labour MP Chris Bryant left the group over the “completely inappropriate” remarks.
Read the details in this report by our political editor Andrew Woodcock.
Tory MP comes to defence of colleague convicted of child sex offence
Crispin Blunt claimed Imran Ahmad Khan guilty verdict was ‘miscarriage of justice’ and ‘international scandal’
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of UK politics for Tuesday, 13 April 2022.
