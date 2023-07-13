Boris Johnson plans swimming pool at £3.8m country manor

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson is planning to build an outdoor swimming pool on the grounds of his country manor following his resignation as an MP.

The former prime minister is seeking planning permission for the pool on the grounds of his Grade II-listed Brightwell Manor.

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie moved in May into the moated family home in Oxfordshire, where they will raise their three children , including newborn Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.

Last month, an application was made to the local council for the development of an 11m x 4m swimming pool, surrounded by a tiled area. It is currently at the consultation stage with a decision due next month, The Mirror reported.

The newspaper said Mr Johnson’s plans face an early hurdle because the home is located within a site of “considerable archaeological interest”. The former PM may have to monitor for important archaeological finds if the plans are approved.

The Liberal Democrats have argued that if Mr Johnson can afford a pool, he should refund the cash for his Partygate legal fees .

The party’s deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “If Boris Johnson can afford to pay for a swimming pool, surely he could have paid his own legal fees for the Partygate inquiry instead of taxpayers having to stump up the cash.”

Brightwell Manor, located in the village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire, boasts original Tudor and Georgian features as it was built over the two periods.

It is believed that in the 1150s, the Norman King Stephen built a moated siege castle on the site where the manor house now stands.

According to the now-closed listing for the property, the castle “was delivered up to Duke Henry after the Civil War and [was] probably promptly demolished”.

“Originally, the moat also encircled the neighbouring Church of St Agatha, which indicates that the Bishop built it as a garrison church,” the listing said.

The heart of the house, which includes the sitting room, family room and bedroom suite, is believed to date back to 1605. The property originally included “extensive arable farmland and further properties”, but these were sold in 1914.

Mrs Johnson announced this week that she and Mr Johnson welcomed their third child together, Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.

Mr Johnson’s successor as PM, Rishi Sunak, has previously brushed off criticism about his own private heated swimming pool.

The 40ft pool built in the grounds of his constituency home in North Yorkshire reportedly used so much energy that the local electricity network had to be upgraded to cope with the demand.