Boris Johnson news – live: PM and Rishi Sunak pledge up to £6bn tax cut amid cost of living crisis
Follow the latest updates here
Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have pledged what they are calling "the single biggest tax cut in a decade" up to £6bn to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Writing a rare joint article for The Sun, the prime minister and the chancellor said when the National Insurance threshold rises overnight this coming Wednesday from £9,880 to £12,570 it will save 30 million British workers up to £330 a year.
They added that the historic tax cut will amount to £6bn in value and lift 2.2 million people out of paying “any National Insurance or income tax on their earnings at all”, with “around 70 per cent of British workers” paying less National Insurance.
The move comes after Mr Johnson's denial that his government is being “complacent” about spiralling inflation and said the “cost of freedom” is “always worth paying” amid soaring costs further exacerbated by the Ukraine war.
Meanwhile, the prime minister is facing growing calls to set out what he knew about allegations of inappropriate behaviour centring on Chris Pincher before appointing him to the Tory whips’ office.
PM called upon to explain what he knew about Chris Pincher allegations
Prime minister Boris Johnson is facing growing calls to set out what he knew about allegations of inappropriate behaviour centring on Chris Pincher before appointing him to the Tory whips’ office.
The prime minister is alleged to have referred to the MP as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” before making him deputy chief whip in February.
The MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire resigned from the role after being accused of drunkenly groping two men in a private members’ club in London.
It was the second time he resigned from the whips’ office after Conservative candidate Alex Story accused him of making an inappropriate advance in 2017.
Sam Blewett has more.
PM facing growing calls to explain what he knew about Chris Pincher allegations
Scandal threatening to further undermine PM’s authority as Tory rebels reportedly ‘emboldened to act’ to oust him
PM and Sunak pledge ‘single biggest tax cut in a decade’
Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have penned a joint article to outline what they are calling “the single biggest tax cut in a decade” in a show of unity on the cost-of-living crisis.
Writing in The Sun on Sunday, the prime minister and chancellor said when the National Insurance threshold rises overnight this coming Wednesday from £9,880 to £12,570 it will save 30 million British workers up to £330 a year.
They added that the historic tax cut will amount to £6 billion in value and lift 2.2 million people out of paying “any National Insurance or income tax on their earnings at all”, with “around 70 per cent of British workers” paying less National Insurance.
Mr Johnson said there is a “big chance” to fix unnecessary cost pressures for people and businesses across the UK.
Alana Calvert reports.
PM and Chancellor unified in announcing ‘single biggest tax cut in a decade’
The pair said the tax cut will amount to £6 billion in value and lift ‘2.2 million people out of paying any National Insurance or income tax’.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on everything related to politics in the UK.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies