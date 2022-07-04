✕ Close Russian state TV presenter says Boris Johnson is 'chubby'

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have pledged what they are calling "the single biggest tax cut in a decade" up to £6bn to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Writing a rare joint article for The Sun, the prime minister and the chancellor said when the National Insurance threshold rises overnight this coming Wednesday from £9,880 to £12,570 it will save 30 million British workers up to £330 a year.

They added that the historic tax cut will amount to £6bn in value and lift 2.2 million people out of paying “any ­National Insurance or income tax on their earnings at all”, with “around 70 per cent of British workers” paying less National Insurance.

The move comes after Mr Johnson's denial that his government is being “complacent” about spiralling inflation and said the “cost of freedom” is “always worth paying” amid soaring costs further exacerbated by the Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, the prime minister is facing growing calls to set out what he knew about allegations of inappropriate behaviour centring on Chris Pincher before appointing him to the Tory whips’ office.