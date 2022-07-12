✕ Close Graham Brady confirms new prime minister will be revealed on 5 September

Priti Patel has ruled out a last-minute bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, just hours before the initial ballot for the Tory leadership race is confirmed.

The home secretary was described as being genuinely torn over whether to run, having reportedly received a “good reception” from Brexiteer Tories in the European Research Group on Monday night after vowing she would cut taxes, ditch green levies and start fracking.

Meanwhile, transport secretary Grant Shapps has pulled out of the race and has instead backed Rishi Sunak to be the next Tory leader, with justice secretary Dominic Raab also appearing onstage at the former chancellor’s campaign launch to declare him a “true Conservative”.

It came as Tory former prime minister Sir John Major criticised Cabinet ministers for failing to speak out against Mr Johnson and doing so “only when their silence became self-damaging”.

Appearing before a House of Commons committee, the former Tory prime minister said the government had “broken the law” and risked “pulling our constitution into shreds” – but warned ministers were “culpable too”.