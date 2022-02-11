✕ Close Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if found to have broken law

Tory MPs should remove Boris Johnson from office sooner rather than later, according to a former Conservative attorney-general.

Dominic Grieve hit out at the MPs’ “error of judgment” in allowing the prime minister to stay in post, adding: “I think as a matter of propriety and ethics, tolerating a prime minister who misbehaves in this fashion, including the lies that are associated with the misbehaviour, as well as the misbehaviour itself, is really rather chilling.”

He warned the party was risking “catastrophic” consequences, including “complete electoral meltdown”

Just hours earlier, former Tory prime minister John Major said Conservative MPs may have to put the needs of the country first, by voting with the opposition to get rid of Boris Johnson should police discover he lied to parliament about Downing Street lockdown parties.

Speaking to The Independent after a keynote speech on democracy, John Major said he hoped “Conservative MPs would always put country before party, in all circumstances”. Pressed on whether that included potentially rebelling against the government in a Commons vote of confidence, Sir John repeated: “In all circumstances.”

The blistering attacks will be wounding to Mr Johnson, who has again brushed off questions about whether he lied to Parliament.

If Mr Johnson wins a probable no-confidence vote among his MPs, the only route to removing him will be a confidence vote on the Commons floor – which can only succeed if several dozen Tory MPs rebel.

