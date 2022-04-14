Boris Johnson has confirmed plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda during processing, saying that in future migrants using illegal routes to “jump the queue” will be “swiftly and humanely removed to a third country or their country of origin”.

Mr Johnson rejected accusations that the plan, which could see tens of thousands of people flown to the central African state over the past few years, was “draconian and lacking in compassion”.

In a speech near the Channel ports in Kent, he insisted that those attempting to reach the UK by small boat were largely young men who were “not directly fleeing imminent peril”.

And he denounced what he said was the “rank unfairness” that those using people-smuggling routes were often able to reach the UK more easily than those seeking asylum by legal routes.

Despite the government’s recent official expressions of concern about human rights standards in Rwanda, he insisted that it was “one of the safest countries in the world, globally recognised for its record of welcoming and integrating migrants”.

He said he believed that offshoring migrants to third countries was a “solution to the problems of global migration flows that is likely to be adopted by other countries”, including some in Europe.

Mr Johnson admitted he could not get rid of the problem of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats, but said he hoped to “demolish the business model” of smuggling gangs who exploit people desperate to reach the UK.

Speaking at Lydd airport in Kent, the prime minister said: “Our compassion may be infinite but our capacity to help people is not. We can’t ask the British taxpayer to write a blank cheque to cover the costs of anyone who might want to come and live here.

“Uncontrolled immigration creates unmanageable demands on our NHS and on our welfare state, it overstretches our local schools, our housing and public transport and creates unsustainable pressure to build on precious green spaces.

“Nor is it fair on those who are seeking to come here legally if others can bypass the system. It’s a striking fact that around seven out of 10 of those arriving in small boats last year were men under 40 paying people smugglers to queue jump and taking up our capacity to help genuine women and child refugees.

“This is particularly perverse as those attempting crossings are not directly fleeing imminent peril, as is the intended purpose of the asylum system. They pass through manifestly safe countries including many in Europe where they could and should claim asylum.

“It’s this rank unfairness of a system that can be exploited by gangs which risks eroding public support for the whole concept of asylum.”

He said that “taking back control” of illegal crossings would allow the UK to provide a “world-leading asylum offer” to those fleeing danger through “safe and legal routes”.

“Whether you are fleeing Putin or Assad, our aim is that you should not need to turn to the people smugglers or any other kind of illegal option,” he said.

“But to deliver that we must first ensure that the only route to asylum… in the UK is a safe and legal one and that those who try to jump the queue or abuse our system will find no automatic path to settlement in our country but rather be swiftly and humanely removed to a safe and third country or their country of origin.”