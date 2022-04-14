✕ Close Tory MP says Boris Johnson must resign after 'breaking law he put in place'

The government is to detail a plan for asylum seekers to be sent to Rwanda while their applications are processed by the Home Office.

The plan has been described as “evil” by Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader.

The Refugee Council has also condemned the proposals, that are estimated to cost £1.4 billion a year, as “cruel and nasty”.

The government has been accused of using the ‘dead cat’ issue to deflect from the latest Partygate scandal developments.

Boris Johnson reportedly faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown after having attended Downing Street parties.

Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.

It’s believed that Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian reported.