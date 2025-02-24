Boris Johnson abruptly ends Good Morning Britain interview in Ukraine
Boris Johnson was speaking from the Ukrainian capital on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion
Boris Johnson abruptly ended a live interview in Kyiv on Good Morning Britain on Monday.
Speaking from the Ukrainian capital three years after Russia’s invasion, the former PM said he believed a minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine was close to being signed - before then abruptly ending the interview.
Pressed on how he thought world leaders should communicate with Mr Trump, Mr Johnson said: "You have to keep knocking the ball back over the net. I mean this is crazy stuff... but you've got to look at what is actually being proposed.
“When you look at the potential of the [minerals] agreement - I think that it's positive for Ukraine”.
He then said: “I’ve got to go”, before removing his equipment in a hurry on camera and walking out of shot.
Mr Johnson’s comments came after Mike Waltz claimed Ukraine will sign an agreement to cede control of much of its rare earth minerals to the US.
