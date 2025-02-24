Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the US and Ukraine are “very close” to signing a minerals agreement.

The former Tory leader, who is in Kyiv today (24 February) on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, made his comments during an interview with Good Morning Britain.

He said: “There is a very interesting develop. I believe we’re very close to getting this minerals agreement signed between the US and Ukraine.”

His comments follow those of White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who claimed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will soon sign an agreement to cede control of much of his country’s rare earth minerals to the US as part of a process he says will lead to an end to the war with Russia.