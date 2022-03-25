As Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, Boris Johnson has used an (extremely) rare interview with BBC Newsnight to suggest Vladimir Putin could be defeated in the Eastern European country. “I think Ukraine can certainly win,” the prime minister insisted, claiming the Russian president was “solidifying” Ukraine as a nation – rather than extinguishing it. However, the PM added that the current situation was “miserable” with Putin attempting to “try to Gronzinfy” the country’s great cities.

In an update on Friday morning, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukraine had managed to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 21 miles east of the capital, Kyiv. In the south of the country Russian forces, who are looking to drive west to the city of Odessa, their progress is “being slowed by logistic issues and Ukrainian resistance”.

Inside the bubble