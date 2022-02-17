Boris Johnson says kindergarten attack in Ukraine is Russian ‘false flag’ operation

Boris Johnson has said an attack on a kindergarten in Ukraine was a “false flag operation” by Russia which has been designed to “discredit” the Ukrainians.

The prime minister warned that Moscow could launch more such operations in the coming days as a pretext for an invasion into the UK’s eastern European ally.

“We fear very much that that is a thing we will see more of over the next few days,” Mr Johnson told reporters.

He said: “A kindergarten was shelled in what we are taking to be – well, we know – was a false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians, designed to create a pretext, a spurious provocation for Russian action.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that pro-Russian forces had shelled a kindergarten in Donbass what he called a “big provocation”.

For its part, the Kremlin said Moscow was “seriously concerned” about reports of an escalation after the pro-Russia separatists accused the Ukrainian government forces of opening fire on their territory four times.

The Ukrainian military said no children were harmed in the shelling of the school, but some media outlets have reported that up to three adults suffered concussions. Kiev has accused the Russia-backed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) rebels of being behind the attack.

Mr Johnson said he was going to the European Security Conference in Munich this weekend to discuss ways to further “unify” western allies on how to deter a Russian invasion.

The prime minister added: “What we are doing is making that we do everything to strengthen the package of sanctions that will follow immediately should there be a Russian invasion.”

Mr Johnson was also grilled on action to tackle “dirty” money from Russia, and whether if his government was having to rush forward the ban on Tier 1 visas used by billionaires because of an influx in applications.

The PM replied: “We address all the issues we can, as fast as we can. We have already some very tough laws on money laundering, on people laundering ill-gotten gains here in the UK.

“But, clearly, it’s time to bring in some tough sanctions against the Russian regime, against big Russian companies – organisations of strategic importance. And also making sure we ... stop the raising of funds by Russian companies on London financial markets. That’s a very, very tough sanction that we’ll be bringing in.”