Boris Johnson has struck a gloomy note on the war in Ukraine, warning that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is making “palpable progress” in his bid to seize the eastern Donbas region.

The prime minister said Western states should not be “lulled” by the early Ukrainian successes around capital Kyiv into thinking that the threat from Russia had been overcome.

He said it was “absolutely vital” for countries like the UK to keep supporting president Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime with military supplies.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very, very important that we do not get lulled, because of the incredible heroism of the Ukrainians in pushing the Russians back from the gates of Kyiv.

“I’m afraid that Putin - at great cost to himself and to the Russian military - is continuing to chew through ground in Donbas. He’s continuing to make gradual, slow, but I’m afraid palpable progress.

“Therefore, it is absolutely vital that we continue to support the Ukrainians militarily.”

Mr Johnson told Bloomberg the West should send Ukraine more offensive weapons such as Multiple Launch Rocket Systems that can strike targets from much further away.

He played down the prospect of meaningful peace talks with Putin: “How can you deal with a crocodile when it’s in the middle of eating your left leg? The guy’s completely not to be trusted.”