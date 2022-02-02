Boris Johnson has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin any invasion of Ukraine would be a “tragic miscalculation”, amid heightened tensions between Moscow and London.

In a call with Mr Putin — delayed due to the prime minister’s domestic troubles — No 10 said Mr Johnson expressed his “deep concern” over “hostile activity” against Ukraine, with as many as 100,000 Russian troops estimated to be amassing on the country’s border.

It came just hours after Royal Air Force typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to intercept “unidentified aircraft” — later identified as four Russian Bear planes — approaching a UK “area of interest”, according to an RAF spokesperson.

At no time did the Russian aircraft enter UK airspace, the RAF added, which routinely monitors aircraft approaching international airspace for which the UK is responsible in certain way, such as air traffic control services.

And on Wednesday, US president Joe Biden directed officials at the Defence Department to deploy 2,000 troops to positions in Poland in Germany in an effort to bolster Nato’s eastern flank and attempt to deter a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

After the call between Mr Putin and Mr Johnson, which lasted around 45 minutes, a No 10 spokesperson also made clear the “right to aspire” to Nato membership applied to Ukraine — a move strongly opposed by Mr Putin.

The spokesperson said: “The prime minister expressed his deep concern about Russia’s current hostile activity on the Ukrainian border.

“He emphasised the need to find a way forward which respects both Ukraine’s territorial integrity and right to self-defence.

In a warning to the Kremlin, they went on: “The prime minister stressed that any further Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation.”

However, No 10 also said that both Mr Johnson and Mr Putin agreed that “aggravation was in no one’s interest”, adding: “The prime minister stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and the need to include Ukraine in talks”.

“The prime minister underscored that, under NATO’s open door policy, all European democracies have a right to aspire to NATO membership. This right fully applies to Ukraine. He also reiterated that NATO is a defensive alliance.”

The No 10 spokesperson, however, did not make reference to the earlier action of RAF jets to intercept and escort four Russian aircraft — two Tu-95 Bear H and two Tu-142 Bear F bombers.

An RAF Typhoon moves to intercept a Russian Tupolev Tu-95 Bear heading towards UK airspace in March 2020 (UK MOD © Crown copyright 2021)

But an RAF spokesperson said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth supported a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were scrambled today against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest. Subsequently we intercepted and escorted four Russian Bear aircraft”.

The call between the two leaders had been due to take place on Monday, but the prime minister, who faces calls to resign from members of his own party, was forced to deal with the fallout from Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray’s report in rule-busting parties in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson was less diplomatic in his language during a meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday — during which he accused the Russian president of effectively “holding a gun.. to the head of Ukraine”.

He also echoed sentiments of other Nato members, stressing that Moscow would be hit with sanction the “moment the first Russian toecap crosses further into Ukrainian territory”.