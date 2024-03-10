Boris Johnson’s secret flight to meet Venezuelan autocrat Maduro

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela last month for talks with its autocratic leader President Nicolas Maduro.

The former prime minister is reported to have taken time out from a holiday in the Caribbean to travel by private jet for the discussions.

Mr Maduro was re-elected in 2018 but only after judges banned his main opponents from taking part, a move which plunged the country into a severe political and economic crisis.

Since them Venezuela has come under intense international pressure to hold a free and fair election.

Tensions were also inflamed last year when the country claimed sovereignty over an oil- and mineral-rich area of neighbouring Guyana, which Guyana disputes.

British minister for the Americas and Caribbean, David Rutley, met with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in December to stress the UK Government’s backing for Guyana.

The war in Ukraine was among the subjects reportedly discussed, amid concerns the country could supply weapons and military support to Russia.

But a spokesman for Mr Johnson said that the visit’s purpose was to “emphasise the need for Venezuela to embrace a proper democratic process.”

He told the BBC that he “repeatedly made clear there can be no hope of normalisation in relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbours”.

“He also set out the case for the cause of Ukrainian victory to the government of Venezuela.”

The spokesman also told the broadcaster the trip came at “no cost to the UK taxpayer nor the Venezuelan government”.