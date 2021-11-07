✕ Close Labour demands apology from Boris Johnson over Owen Paterson row

Boris Johnson is facing a civil service probe into claims his government threatened to strip funds from his MPs’ constituencies if they did not toe the line.

Backbenchers were allegedly told by Conservative whips the people they represented would lose out if they did not back the government. The Liberal Democrats have demanded Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, investigate.

It comes after a difficult week for the PM, who was forced into a screeching U-turn on plans to rip up the Commons standards regime.

His government had whipped MPs to back the scheme and also to put the suspension of Owen Paterson on the back burner, but realised in less than 24 hours it would be unable to force through its plans amid widespread backlash.

On Sunday a senior Tory warned there was “genuine rage” in the ranks at how Mr Johnson was conducting himself. “This mess should be used as an opportunity to press the reset button on the entire parliament-government relationship,” Tobias Ellwood wrote in The Sun.