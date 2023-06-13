The 12 words that sparked Boris Johnson’s downfall

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

They were the 12 words that ultimately brought down a prime minister and if Boris Johnson didn’t know it then, he will almost certainly know it now.

At 12.28pm on Wednesday, December 8 2021, the then-prime minister stood at the dispatch box at Prime Minister’s Questions to answer a question from Labour MP Catherine West, eight days after the first reports of Downing Street gatherings emerged.

With a knowing smile, Ms West asked Mr Johnson to tell the house "whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November".

He stood up calmly, placing his notes on the historic despatch box, telling her firmly, "no," before adding, "the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times".

But just a few hours earlier, two of Mr Johnson’s top aides had urged him against making this very claim. Mr Johnson’s former communications chief Jack Doyle and Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary, are reported to have warned that any assertion that guidance and rules had been followed may not stand up to scrutiny.

In the 18 months since, this statement has pushed Mr Johnson not just out of office as prime minister but ultimately out of parliament altogether.

First, investigations by the Metropolitan Police and Partygate investigator Sue Gray confirmed that, as well as gatherings on at least seven other dates, there had been a party on 13 November in No 10, in breach of Covid-19 restrictions. Mr Johnson, too, was handed a £50 penalty by police for his own lockdown breach, at his birthday bash in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020.

Boris Johnson on December 8, 2021 as he insisted ‘the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times’ during Partygate (UK Parliament/AFP/Getty)

Now, more than a year since its inquiries began, the Privileges Committee is set to conclude that Mr Johnson’s response to Ms West in Parliament deliberately misled the House – breaching the MPs’ Code of Conduct.

Commons rules state MPs – and especially ministers – must not give inaccurate information to parliament, either deliberately or inadvertently.

Giving evidence to the committee, Mr Johnson insisted mid-pandemic gatherings in Downing Street were “essential” and stated he had been “misremembering” when claiming during Partygate that rules had been followed at all times.

Mr Johnson also claimed to have been “relying on the advice of officials” when answering questions in Parliament. Central to his defence was the claim that he had been given “repeated assurances” that the Covid rules and guidance had been followed by advisers.

But the committee was not convinced, with its findings set to recommend Mr Johnson be suspended from Parliament for long enough to trigger a vote in the Commons on whether he should face a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

An early version of this report prompted his bombshell resignation on Friday, as Mr Johnson bids to avoid putting his fate in the hands of MPs or his constituents.

A politician who built and burnished his image on his colourful metaphors, verbosity and command of the English language, Mr Johnson was ultimately been undone by 12 simple words.