Boris Johnson resignation – latest: Ex-PM ‘was warned’ against making misleading Partygate claims
Boris Johnson accuses Privileges Committee of ‘bias’ while insisting: ‘I’ll be back’
Rishi Sunak: Boris Johnson ‘asked me to do something I wasn’t prepared to do’
Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over parties in Downing Street during the pandemic, the Privileges Committee is expected to say in its report on Wednesday.
The committee has rejected the former prime minister’s defence that senior officials advised him Covid rules and guidance had been followed in No 10, according to The Times.
One of Mr Johnson’s key aides at the time reportedly advised him to remove a claim from a statement to the Commons that “all guidance had been followed at all times” during Downing St functions.
Mr Johnson removed the line from his opening statement but repeated its assertion during a subsequent debate – something the committee reportedly views as evidence that MPs were deliberately misled.
One senior Tory told The Independent they expect the publication of the report to finish off any chances of a return to politics for Mr Johnson, who resigned as an MP on Friday.
But the former PM seems determined to fight, accusing the committee of “bias” and likening it to a “kangaroo court”, as he told the Express newspaper: “I’ll be back.”
Voices of those who suffered most to be heard as Covid inquiry begins
The voices of some of those who suffered most in the pandemic will be heard as the UK Covid-19 Inquiry officially begins its first day of evidence.
Two years after then-prime minister Boris Johnson announced a public inquiry would be set up, chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett will formally open the first substantive hearing on Tuesday.
Following her statement, a video featuring people from across the UK sharing their experiences of loss will be played to those gathered at the hearing centre in west London.
A statement from the inquiry team ahead of the opening warned the film of “some of those who suffered most during the pandemic” may be “difficult to watch”.
More here:
The first module of the inquiry will focus on the UK’s preparedness for a pandemic.
‘Johnson was warned against claiming social guidelines were followed’
Boris Johnson accused the Privileges Committee of “bias” and likened it to a “kangaroo court” in a furious 1,000-word exit statement after receiving a draft of its findings.
The panel, chaired by Labour MP Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority, found that one of his most senior officials in fact warned him against claiming social distancing guidelines were followed at the gatherings, the Times reported.
According to the paper, Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary at the time, advised him in December 2021 that he should remove a claim from a statement to the Commons that “all guidance had been followed at all times”.
The aide reportedly questioned “whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times”.
Mr Johnson is said to have removed the line from his opening statement, but repeated the assertion during a debate later – which the committee reportedly views as evidence MPs were deliberately misled.
Privileges Committee finds Johnson deliberately misled parliament – report
Boris Johnson will reportedly be found on Wednesday to have deliberately misled MPs over parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.
The Privileges Committee has rejected the former prime minister’s defence that senior officials advised him Covid rules and guidance had been followed in No 10, according to the Times.
But Mr Johnson – who resigned on Friday after receiving the group’s report – struck a defiant tone, quoting Arnold Schwarzenegger as he told the Daily Express: “I’ll be back.”
Report:
The Privileges Committee has reportedly rejected the assertion that senior officials advised him that Covid rules and guidance had been followed.
Labour and Lib Dem cooperation key to defeating Tories at by-elections, top polling guru says
Cooperation between Labour and the Liberal Democrats could be key to defeating Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives in a slate of upcoming by-elections, a top political scientist has said.
Sir John Curtice said tactical voting would be crucial in the seats up for grabs after Boris Johnson and two other Tory MPs quit the Commons.
Mr Sunak is facing three difficult electoral tests in Mr Johnson’s former West London seat of Uxbridge and West Ruislip, as well as in the constituencies of Mid-Bedfordshire and Selby and Ainsty.
Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after she was arrested as part of a probe into the SNP’s finances.
The former party leader has said she was “shocked and distressed” by the arrest on Sunday, stressing that “I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing’’.
It is the latest development in Police Scotland’s ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities within the party, known as Operation Branchform.
Boris Johnson pledges: “I’ll be back”
Boris Johnson has pledged that he will return to frontline politics and vowed: “I’ll be back.”
Speaking to the Daily Express, Mr Johnson said he intends to push the Tory party “to fully deliver on Brexit and on the 2019 manifesto”.
He added: “We must smash Labour at the next election. Nothing less than absolute victory and total Brexit will do – and as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger said, I’ll be back.”
It comes after an escalating war of words between the ex-PM and Rishi Sunak. Mr Johnson accused the prime minister of “talking rubbish” after Mr Sunak said his predecessor asked him to overrule the vetting committee for appointments to the House of Lords.
Dorries resigned due to ‘sheer audacity’ of Chief Whip
Nadine Dorries said the “significant thing” that made her resign was the “sheer audacity” of Chief Whip Simon Hart when he contacted her about the honours list.
“It was the sheer audacity of the Chief Whip thinking that at my age having worked in Parliament for 21 years, serving 18 years on the back benches, having been a minister during Covid... having been a secretary of state, that he can dangle out to me some kind of stick and carrot, like ‘be a good girl and we’ll make sure something’s sorted for you in the future’, which is basically what he was saying to me. That for me, and that moment, was what made me change my mind,” she told TalkTV.
She said she was “broken-hearted” that a woman from her background had had the appointment taken away from her “by two privileged posh boys who went to Winchester and Oxford, duplicitously and cruelly.”
