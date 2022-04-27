David Frost has claimed that Brexit has gone “remarkably smoothly”, one day after fresh evidence of rising food costs and firms abandoning trade with the EU.

The negotiator of Boris Johnson’s trade deal – who quit the government last year – claimed there are “lack of things to talk about”, other than the controversy over the Irish Sea trade border it created.

“Occasionally, another issue like fishing or touring performers gets a look in,” he told an event about the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“But, generally, it’s actually quite remarkable how smoothly the total reordering of this country’s relations has gone.”

The comments come despite Lord Frost disowning his own agreement for breaking a promise to spare touring musicians and other performers new punishing costs and red tape.

Border bureaucracy also means the UK has “stopped selling” many products to smaller EU countries, according to new evidence of the impact of leaving the EU single market and customs union.

And food prices have leapt by six per cent, with grocery bills containing products such as fresh pork, tomatoes and jams rising most sharply, because of the end to frictionless trade.

more follows