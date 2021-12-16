Leave voters go cold on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, study finds

Voters across the political divide are now not keen on the accord negotiated by the government

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 16 December 2021 00:06
Comments
<p>Opinion has hardened among remain voters </p>

Opinion has hardened among remain voters

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Voters across the political divide are going cold on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as its implications become clearer, a new study has found.

Leave and Remain voters have both become more likely than they were in January to say the UK has got a bad deal with the EU.

The study, by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), found that just 12 per cent of people believed Britain and got a good deal in August – a decline from 21 per cent who took the same view in January.

Opinion has hardened among remain voters from 66 per cent who now say a bad deal was procured, compared to 53 per cent in 2021.

But among Leave voters, too, the balance of opinion has tilted away from approval – with Brexiteers no longer more likely to say a good deal has been had.

Recommended

In January 35 per cent thought Mr Johnson had got a good deal compared to 22 per cent thinking it was a bad one; now 36 per cent say it is bad against 22 per cent who say it is good.

Eminent political scientist John Curtice, who oversaw the study, said the results showed people were going off the deal – but for different reasons.

“The Brexit deal is being criticised from two directions – those opposed to the policy in principle and those who dislike the way it has been implemented in practice," said Sir John, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde.

"People on the Remain side of the debate are relatively united in their dislike of an outcome whose principal objective is one that they oppose in the first place. Meanwhile, some on the Leave side feel that the UK is still tied too closely to the EU’s orbit, while others would have preferred a softer Brexit.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

"And it’s those with strong views on Brexit – the partisans on both sides – who are proving most difficult for the government to satisfy. As a result, the nation is still divided over the outcome of the Brexit process.”

Recommended

It comes after a series of problems blamed on the deal, from issues for British fish exporters to shortages of lorry drivers and crops rotting in the fields.

The government is currently trying to renegotiate parts of the withdrawal agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in