EU threatens to suspend parts of Brexit agreement and warns ‘patience wearing thin’

The EU will “suspend” parts of the Brexit trade agreement unless the UK ends its refusal to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol, Boris Johnson has been warned.

Speaking after talks failed to achieve a breakthrough, Maroš Šefčovič, the European Commission vice-president, warned that “patience is wearing very, very thin”.

Brussels is ready to slap tariffs and quotas on UK exports, he said – and even to “suspend cooperation in certain sectors”, pointing to deals on trade and services.

Mr Šefčovič laid bare his frustration after the UK failed to move ground in the morning talks – David Frost, the prime minister’s negotiator, describing the result as “no breakthroughs and no breakdown”.

Crucially, he failed to rule out the UK unilaterally delaying the ban on the export of chilled meats from Great Britain –due to come in at the end of this month – the so-called “sausage wars”.

The Commission vice-president warned that, if further unilateral action is taken, the EU would react “swiftly, firmly and resolutely” to ensure the UK sticks to the Prootocol it agreed and signed.

“The UK has to abide by its legal obligations and perform these controls,” Mr Šefčovič told a press conference in London.

“Unfortunately, there are still numerous and fundamental gaps in the UK implementation of our agreement. These gaps need to be filled.”

The legal action the EU has already started over the UK shelving earlier promised checks would end up in the European Court of Justice”, with the case likely “in early autumn”.