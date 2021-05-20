UK failed to secure the Brexit deal it wanted for Northern Ireland, David Frost admits

The UK failed to secure the Brexit agreement it wanted for Northern Ireland, its negotiator has admitted – despite Boris Johnson hailing it as “a great deal” at the time.

In extraordinary comments, David Frost conceded that hopes that the agreement would protect smooth trade had been dashed, blaming the pressure the government was under in late 2019.

“We expected to be able to get some facilitations that we didn’t get. We expected there would be a trusted trader scheme, for example,” Lord Frost said.

“We expected, like every other free trade agreement, there’d be an equivalence mechanism in there. None of that we’ve got.”

Yet, in November 2019 – after the Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed – the prime minister celebrated it, saying: “Northern Ireland has got a great deal.

“You keep free movement, you keep access to the single market and, as it says in the deal, unfettered access to the UK.”

Mr Johnson has since been repeatedly criticised for falsely claiming the agreement would not require costly and burdensome checks on trade across the Irish Sea.

In January, there were empty shelves in supermarkets and – although that crisis eased – the government shelved full inspections to avoid a repeat, triggering a legal action by the EU.

Loyalists have threatened violence unless the Protocol is ripped up and Lord Frost warned the height of the marching season, in July, is a deadline for avoiding further unrest.

In an interview for The Spectator magazine, Mr Johnson’s handpicked negotiator blamed the duress of striking the deal while Parliament was gridlocked and MPs manoeuvred to block a no-deal Brexit.

“We signed it in conditions, obviously, as you remember, where we had the Benn-Burt Act and the requirement to get a deal before we could deliver on the referendum result,” he said.

