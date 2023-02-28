✕ Close What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and how does it affect the UK?

Rishi Sunak is expected to travel to Northern Ireland later, after securing a deal with the EU that he promised would be a “turning point” for the region after years of post-Brexit tensions.

The so-called Windsor Framework was earlier hailed as “historic” by the European Commission president, who insisted the deal marked a “new chapter” in UK-EU relations at a press conference with the prime minister.

It provides for the creation of a fast-tracked “green” lane for certain goods entering Northern Ireland, and hands the Northern Ireland Assembly a new “Stormont brake” which allows the UK government to “veto” changes to EU goods rules which may apply to Northern Ireland.

Ms von der Leyen had tea with the King at Windsor Castle on Monday evening, while Mr Sunak told the Commons: “It does what many said could not be done – removing thousands of pages of EU law, and making legally-binding changes to the protocol treaty itself.”

The PM is battling to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so they agree to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland.