Brexit news – latest: Sunak heads to Northern Ireland to sell deal as Boris Johnson dangles threat of revolt
PM insists new deal ‘removes any sense of border in Irish Sea’
Rishi Sunak is expected to travel to Northern Ireland later, after securing a deal with the EU that he promised would be a “turning point” for the region after years of post-Brexit tensions.
The so-called Windsor Framework was earlier hailed as “historic” by the European Commission president, who insisted the deal marked a “new chapter” in UK-EU relations at a press conference with the prime minister.
It provides for the creation of a fast-tracked “green” lane for certain goods entering Northern Ireland, and hands the Northern Ireland Assembly a new “Stormont brake” which allows the UK government to “veto” changes to EU goods rules which may apply to Northern Ireland.
Ms von der Leyen had tea with the King at Windsor Castle on Monday evening, while Mr Sunak told the Commons: “It does what many said could not be done – removing thousands of pages of EU law, and making legally-binding changes to the protocol treaty itself.”
The PM is battling to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so they agree to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland.
How the Brexit deal was done
The Brexit deal struck by Rishi Sunak and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Windsor depended on some delicate choreography involving a luxury hotel, a popular wedding venue and a royal residence.
The blossoming romance between the prime minister and the European Commission president saw the pair dart around the wealthy Berkshire town at a series of events aimed at selling the accord to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol row.
The pair did not really need to charm each other, after painstaking talks between officials in London and Brussels forged the big breakthroughs weeks ago. Rather, their aim was to seduce others on the merits of their entente cordiale.
Adam Forrest has more.
Wooing in Windsor: How the Brexit deal was done
Momentous day involved luxury hotel, wedding venue and audience with King at castle
Trust in UK government hits record low
Three-quarters of people told communication firm Edelman’s annual Trust Barometer that they thought the UK was heading in the wrong direction, a record figure since the survey started in 2001.
For the first time in eight years, a majority of people said they expected their standard of living to get worse over the next year while less than a quarter thought their situation would improve in the next five years.
The survey of 3,000 UK adults, carried out at the end of January, also found two-thirds of people thought inequality was increasing.
Some 14 per cent said the same about skipping credit card or loan repayments, while 12 per cent said the same about rent or mortgage payments.
Trust in government hits record low as 75% polled say UK is heading wrong way
The annual Edelman Trust Barometer found widespread pessimism about the state of Britain and an increasing lack of faith in politicians.
Steve Baker says Brexit ‘cost me my mental health’
Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker yesterday said the stalemate over Brexit “cost me my mental health” as he hailed the new deal struck by prime minister Rishi Sunak.
The self-styled “Brexit hard man” called Mr Sunak’s agreement an “extraordinary opportunity” for Northern Ireland.
He opened up about the impact of years of infighting over the EU and said the treaty agreement left him “emotional”.
“Seven years of this cost me my mental health,” Mr Baker told BBC Newsnight.
“In November 2021, I had a major mental health crisis – anxiety and depression. I couldn’t go on. People couldn’t tell [and] I made a big keynote in the afternoon.
“But make no mistake, holding these tigers by the tail – Brexit, Covid Recovery Group, Net Zero Scrutiny Group, the tax stuff we did with Conservative Way Forward – took its toll, we’re all only human.”
Pound surges after UK and EU agree on Northern Ireland deal
The pound jumped higher after Britain and the EU secured a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland in a move set to end long-running tensions following the UK’s withdrawal.
Sterling leaped 0.7% higher to 1.20 US dollars and was 0.3% up at 1.14 euros after a government source said prime minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had signed a breakthrough deal at a meeting in Windsor, Berkshire.
The FTSE 100 Index was also trading 0.6% or 50.7 points higher at 7929.4 in afternoon trading yesterday.
Rich Booth reports.
Pound surges after UK and EU agree Northern Ireland deal
The FTSE 100 Index was also trading 0.6% or 50.7 points higher
PM seeks to sell ‘breakthrough’ deal
Rishi Sunak is expected to travel to Northern Ireland after securing a deal with the EU that he promised would be a “turning point” for the region after years of post-Brexit tensions.
The new deal, dubbed the Windsor Framework, removes barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a “veto” to politicians in Stormont on EU law.
But it still includes a role for the European Court of Justice, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Tory backbenchers now set to study closely the details of the complex set of arrangements in the coming days.
The prime minister is also expected to speak to backbench MPs today.
Sunak seeks to sell 'breakthrough' deal after EU-UK agreement
The Prime Minister praised his deal after striking an agreement with the EU.
EU chief hails ‘new chapter’ in UK relations
Rishi Sunak and the EU president Ursula von der Leyen have ushered in a new era in UK-EU relations as they struck a historic post-Brexit deal.
Unveiling the Windsor Framework, Mr Sunak said it was a “major breakthrough” that would solve the long-running problem of the Northern Ireland protocol.
The EU chief also hailed the deal as a “new chapter” as she outlined plans for the UK to join the bloc’s £80bn Horizon science research programme.
Kate Devlin and Adam Forrest report.
EU chief hails 'new chapter' in UK relations as Sunak unveils landmark Brexit deal
Ursula von der Leyen offers to ‘immediately’ start work on new science collaboration with UK
Pelosi says US proud of its role in establishing Good Friday Agreement
Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said the agreement between the EU and Britain on the Windsor Framework was “good news”.
“The Windsor Framework must support the Good Friday Agreement, be acceptable to the people of Northern Ireland, and improve the British-Irish partnership,” she said in a statement.
“The United States is very proud of the role our leaders played in establishing the Good Friday Agreement, a pillar of our foreign policy – and we salute those who worked so hard to end the impasse a quarter-century ago.”
When do the changes take effect?
The Prime Minister said that the new agreement would make a difference “almost immediately”, but it does seem that at least some of the changes will gradually come into effect at various times.
For instance, new arrangements for post and parcels will take effect from September 2024 – while some of the exact details around the implementation of the Stormont “brake” are still to be worked out.
But Downing Street has been clear that significant parts of the deal can be introduced even without Stormont returning immediately.
What is the role of the European Court of Justice under the agreement?
It had been expected that both the UK and the EU would try to find a way around the difficult role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ). Concerns about the oversight role of the court have been raised by the DUP and some Tory backbenchers, with the issue less about trade and more about sovereignty.
The ECJ had been final arbitrator of EU law issues in the region, given the fact that Northern Ireland essentially remains within the single market for goods.
The Government believes that the agreement significantly narrows the role of the ECJ, with a new approach set to address some of the concerns of a democratic deficit for Northern Irish representatives in the application of EU law.
That arrangement, dubbed the “Stormont brake”, is described in the agreement as giving Stormont a “genuine and powerful role” in deciding whether significant new rules on goods impacting life in the region will apply. It is set to function along the same lines as the Good Friday Agreement safeguard of the petition of concern.
Under that Stormont arrangement, 30 MLA signatures are needed to secure a valid petition, which then triggers a vote that requires a majority of both nationalist and unionist MLAs to pass.
It remains to be seen how the arrangement will be introduced into the Stormont institutions, if powersharing does return, but Downing Street has been clear that once triggered the brake will give the Government the power to veto any new or amended EU rule
Six key takeaways from the NI deal
Rishi Sunak’s deal is designed to cut bureaucracy and dysfunction between Britain and Northern Ireland following Brexit.
The 26-page “Windsor Framework” lays out the plans for trade, movement of goods and future legislation.
Below, Joe Sommerlad takes a look at the six key takeaways from the deal:
Six key takeaways from Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal
Prime minister promises ‘turning point for Northern Ireland’
