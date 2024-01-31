Brexit news - live: New checks on food and price imports come into force

A queue of haulage trucks making their way to Dover ferry port (Getty)

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New post-Brexit checks on food and drink imports have come into force today amid concerns the fresh checks at the border will lead to increased costs for businesses.

The new rules mean that health certificates will now be needed on a wide range of EU goods such as meat, fruit and vegetables. A further system for physical checks at the border is coming into force on 30 April.

But fears have been expressed about disruption to supply chains, with businesses concerned about delays and increased costs.

Conservative health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom played down concerns about more red tape, saying that checks at the UK/EU border are the “price you pay” for leaving the EU.

She told Times Radio: “It was very clear in the Brexit discussions a long time ago now, today is the fourth anniversary of leaving the EU, it was very clear that we would be leaving the single market.

“What that does mean is that there is some friction in trade. However, we also have huge trading arrangements with other countries around the world.”