Brexit news - live: New checks on food and price imports come into force
Businesses have expressed concerns about disruption to supply chains
New post-Brexit checks on food and drink imports have come into force today amid concerns the fresh checks at the border will lead to increased costs for businesses.
The new rules mean that health certificates will now be needed on a wide range of EU goods such as meat, fruit and vegetables. A further system for physical checks at the border is coming into force on 30 April.
But fears have been expressed about disruption to supply chains, with businesses concerned about delays and increased costs.
Conservative health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom played down concerns about more red tape, saying that checks at the UK/EU border are the “price you pay” for leaving the EU.
She told Times Radio: “It was very clear in the Brexit discussions a long time ago now, today is the fourth anniversary of leaving the EU, it was very clear that we would be leaving the single market.
“What that does mean is that there is some friction in trade. However, we also have huge trading arrangements with other countries around the world.”
No 10 says new £3bn Brexit deal with DUP doesn’t need EU approval
No 10 has said the agreement struck with the DUP to change post-Brexit checks for Northern Ireland will not need Rishi Sunak to reopen his Windsor Framework deal with the EU.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has claimed the new agreement – which has won the backing of his unionist party – will involve “substantive” changes to trade arrangements.
Sir Jeffrey insisted it would remove all post-Brexit checks on goods moving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain under a deal to restore power-sharing at Stormont.
Adam Forrest reports.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claims agreement will mean ‘zero checks’ on GB-NI trade
Roses are red, violets are blue, will there be a shortage from the EU?
One area of concern has been the possibility that the new checks implemented today could make it more difficult to import flowers, and cause a shortage of red roses for Valentine’s Day.
Trade minister Greg Hands played down any potential difficulties last week and said the border target operating model will “simplify border processes for both imports and exports”, .
However Labour MP Daniel Zeichner voiced concerns over the difficulties for importing flowers.
He told the Commons: “Those five times delayed border checks are coming into effect very soon but those dealing with plant, animal health products are seriously worried about potential delays.
“Indeed, the chair of the Horticultural Trade Association pointed out that the process of importing a petunia from the Netherlands has already increased from 19 to 59 steps, and he warns the new border is a disaster waiting to happen.
“So what’s the minister doing to ensure that we’ll have a plentiful supply of imported red roses for Valentine’s Day, especially for all those Conservatives on the other side who love each other so much?”
Labour vows to 'review' Brexit deal in government
Labour would look again at the trading relationship with the European Union if businesses are “struggling” with new checks that have come into force, a shadow minister has suggested.
Tulip Siddiq, a shadow Treasury minister, told Sky News: “If there are things that aren’t working, then of course we need to review it and look at it.”
She added: “We would look at look at where businesses are struggling, where the economy is struggling, and go and see if we can get a better deal for our country.
“That is what anyone who is in charge should be doing.
“They [voters] may have voted to leave the European Union, but they didn’t vote to get a bad deal.
“[The EU] are still our closest trading partners. If we can work to get some sort of negotiation which is good for our country, I don’t think any British person is going to say no to our economy improving or our trade deals getting better.”
Minister brushes off Brexit check costs as ‘price you pay for being sovereign state again’
Health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has dismissed the concerns of UK small business owners regarding increased costs and checks at the UK/EU border as the “price you pay” for Brexit.
Speaking on the morning media round, Ms Leadsom defended the costly brand new system for physical checks at the border, telling Sky News that “businesses are used to the costs of doing business”, and that they might consider “changing their trading arrangemnets with the EU” to bring down costs.
Ms Leadsom said: “Leaving the single market was always going to have implications.”
Zoe Grunewald reports
The former business minister defended Brexit border checks and suggested small businesses may consider supplying from elsewhere
Brexit is back
Good morning,
Welcome to our live blog covering the new post-Brexit checks on food and drink imports. From today, health certificates will now be needed on a wide range of EU goods, such as meat, fruit and vegetables.
Businesses have already highlighted concerns that these additional checks could cause delays and increased costs.
However, ministers have sought to play down possible food shortages at supermarkets and other supply chain problems.
