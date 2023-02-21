Tory ministers failing to help farmers deal with Brexit fallout, says NFU

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s government is failing to “back up its rhetoric” with action to help farms hit by post-Brexit changes, labour shortages and rising costs, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has said.

NFU president Minette Batters warned that “the clock is ticking” on support for farmers and growers struggling with a wide range of issues – including the environment land management schemes (ELMs) aimed at replacing EU subsidies.

“We have seen progress”, said Ms Batters at the NFU conference in Birmingham – pointing to the prospectus for the post-Brexit subsidy scheme and increases to seasonal agricultural workers schemes.

But she added: “More often than not – it has been incredibly hard getting government to back up its rhetoric with concrete actions. The time is nearly up for government to demonstrate its commitment to food and farming in our great country, not just by saying they support us, but by showing us they do.”

The NFU president also said farms were struggling with labour shortages and soaring energy prices, with the poultry industry was “reeling from avian influenza”.

Ms Batters said costs in agriculture have risen almost 50 per cent since 2019 and UK egg production has fallen to its lowest level in nine years. “In 2022, UK egg packers packed almost a billion fewer eggs than they did in 2019,” she said.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to address delegates at the NFU conference, where he will pledge that 50 per cent all public sector food will be locally and sustainably produced under a Labour government.

The Labour leader is expected to will promise a “better trading relationship” with the EU for farmers, as well as pushing for high British food standards.

Ms Batters warned: “I won’t let the opposition off the hook either, I believe the rural vote will be crucial in the next election.”

Meanwhile, farming minister Mark Spencer said more than £168m in grants are to be made available to farmers this year – including money to boost food production, pay for equipment and automation, and fund smaller abattoirs.

Speaking at the NFU conference, Mr Spencer said the money will sit alongside the ELMs, which pay farmers for improving biodiversity on their land.

ELMs have taken five years to draw up and are the replacement for the EU common agricultural policy. Farmers can be paid for planting hedgerows and maintaining wildflower meadows and peatland.

Mr Spencer said: "The role farmers play in putting food on our tables as well as looking after our countryside is crucial. We know that sustainable food production depends on a healthy environment, the two go hand in hand.”

The Sunk government said it wants to offer £600m out of a £2.4bn budget to support productivity and animal welfare through grants and other measures.

It also said it wants to support small abattoirs which are “crucial” for the rural economy. “The availability of funding will help abattoirs to invest in new technology and improve productivity and animal health and welfare, allowing our agriculture sector to get its high-quality produce to market.”