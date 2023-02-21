SNP row erupts as Kate Forbes says she would have voted against gay marriage

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has sparked a major row in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon after saying she would have voted against gay marriage in Scotland.

The finance secretary – a Christian who is one of the two frontrunners to lead the party – said she would not have backed the legislation a decade ago, but would have “respected and defended the democratic choice that was made”.

Equal marriage was made legal in Scotland in 2014 with an overwhelming majority of 105 votes to 18, while Ms Forbes was not elected to Holyrood until the 2016 election.

Ms Forbes told The Scotsman andChannel 4 News she would not have supported equal marriage as a “matter of conscience” if she had been a member of parliament at the time.

“I think for me, Angela Merkel is the example I would follow, I would have voted, as a matter of conscience, along the lines of mainstream teaching in most major religions that marriage is between a man and a woman,” she said.

“But I would have respected and defended the democratic choice that was made. It is a legal right now and I am a servant of democracy, I am not a dictator.”

Leadership rival Humza Yousaf, the Scottish health secretary, distanced himself from Ms Forbes’ position – saying he backed same-sex marriage and would “always fight for the equal rights of others”.

He also said he would not legislate on the basis of his faith. Speaking on LBC, Mr Yousaf said: “I’m a supporter of equal marriage. Let me get to the crux of the issue that you’re asking me. I’m a Muslim. I’m somebody who’s proud of my faith.

“But what I don’t do is, I don’t use my faith as a basis of legislation. What I do as a representative, as a leader, as a member of the Scottish parliament is my job is to bring forward policy and pursue it in the best interest of the country.”

Health secretary Humza Yousaf launches his campaign (PA Wire)

Criticising her comments, SNP MP Hannah Bardell said Ms Forbes “could have perhaps reflected that even though she couldn’t have voted in favour of equal marriage she might understand how hurtful and disappointing that might be to many of us and that she recognizes that”.

A senior member of Ms Forbes campaign told The Scotsman she had already “f*****” her leadership bid after saying she would have voted against gay marriage.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson tweeted: “I’m pretty sure that, with this, Kate Forbes has just set fire to her leadership campaign on the very same day as she launched it.”

Ms Forbes’ public views on equal marriage come after she said she would not have voted for Mr Sturgeon’s Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill in its current form.

As she was on maternity leave, she did not participate in the final vote before the new year. But she was one of 15 SNP politicians who publicly called on her party to delay the proposals which make it easier for transgender people to self-identify as their chosen gender.

“My concerns about self-ID have been well documented and I would have continued to have those concerns about self-ID … I think I would have struggled to support that self-ID element of the Gender Recognition Act.”

Ms Forbes, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, also condemned the “illiberal discourse” around her faith and how her religious views could impact her decisions as first minister.

“It is quite an illiberal discourse. Because if we get into the territory of suggesting that anyone who holds public office is to be barred to people of faith, then it sends a very bad signal to the countless people of faith and no faith in Scotland today.”

Ash Regan is also running to be leader, making clear that ditching the gender self-ID reforms and an aggressive push for a second Scottish independence referendum will be at the top of her campaign agenda.

Scotland’s constitution secretary Angus Robertson made the surprise announcement ton Monday that he will not stand to succeed Ms Sturgeon as SNP leader, citing family commitments.