Britain, France again at loggerheads over easing fishing row

Lord David Frost is in Paris today for crunch talks with France over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Britain's de-facto Brexit minister is meeting France's Europe minister Clement Beaune to discuss fishing licences.

The two sides have for months been embroiled in a row over what Paris perceives as a UK refusal to issue permits for its trawlers to operate in UK waters.

London insists the overwhelming majority of applications for licences have been granted and that it is following the terms set out in the Brexit trade and cooperation agreement (TCA).

Thursday's talks come after French President Emmanuel Macron put the threat of sanctions on hold for 72 hours until further talks could take place.

UK ministers had previously threatened to take the matter to court. Mr Macron had suggested France could hold up Brexit exports going into ports across the Channel.