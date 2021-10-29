✕ Close George Eustice condemns France's 'unjustified' threats amid fishing rights row

The Foreign Office has summoned France’s ambassador to the UK for talks on Friday to discuss the country’s seizure of a British scallop trawler, as post-Brexit tensions over fishing licences mount.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has accused France of issuing “disappointing and disproportionate” threats against Britain and said she expects Catherine Colonna, who operates out of the French embassy in London, to provide an adequate explanation.

It comes after France detained a Scottish-owned fishing boat in waters off its coast on Thursday, after threatening to hit the UK with further measures next week unless more French vessels are granted licenses to fish in British waters.

Asked for an update on the situation this morning, environment secretary George Eustice accused France of using “unjustified” threats and “inflammatory language” – before warning “two can play at that game” and that the UK will retaliate if France imposes sanctions such as blocking British fishing boats from French ports.

