Jacob Rees-Mogg is the minister for Brexit opportunities

The government is to launch a study of the economic benefits of reintroducing Imperial units of measurement, to quantify a supposed advantage of Brexit.

Ministers provoked mockery from opposition politicians with the "ludicrous" move, which will be overseen by the business department this year.

In 2019 Boris Johnson pledged to usher in a new "era of generosity and tolerance towards traditional measurements" and suggested measuring in pounds and ounces was "ancient liberty".

This month he appointed Jacob Rees-Mogg as “minister for Brexit opportunities” in order to examine how Britain can benefit from leaving the EU.

Imperial-only labelling fell out of business use when Britain joined the European common market in the early 1970s, but some people who remember the esoteric counting system remain attached to it.

The measurements are an alternative system of measuring weights and volume of products that were used more or less exclusively in Britain – though the US maintains a parallel system with similar names but different measurements.

Instead of 1,000 grams weighting one kilogram as under the metric system, the Imperial system says are 14 pounds in a stone, 16 pounds in an ounce, then 256 drachms to the pound.

For liquid, there are 20 fluid ounces in a pint and 160 in a gallon, instead of metric’s 1,000 millilitres in a litre.

While the measurements have largely been out of use for some 60 years they are believed by politicians to be beloved of some older voters, and so occasionally become a political issue. In reality Britain operates a mixed system, with businesses using metric weights and measures and imperial miles used on roadsigns and pints of beer used in pubs.

Paul Scully, a Tory business minister, said reintroducing Imperial labelling was "an important step in taking back control" and that a planned "assessment of the economic impact on business will be carried out in due course".

But Liberal Democrat business spokesperson Sarah Olney accused the government of "wasting taxpayer money" and said there were more important things to worry about.

“The fact the Government is undertaking a study into this shows just how out of touch they are," she told The Independent.

"It’s ludicrous that they think this will help businesses after they hit them with a national insurance rise and have done nothing to help with their soaring energy bills.

“Ministers must explain how reverting to a system not used in nearly 60 years will help businesses attract new customers, and how imperial units will be of any help to companies looking to trade with the rest of the world - when the vast majority of countries use the metric system.

“Instead of wasting taxpayer money on looking to bring back imperial measurements, the Government should be focusing on the real issues affecting businesses; like the miles of queues at our ports and the reams of red tape thrown up by Boris Johnson’s shambolic EU trade deal.”

Business minister Mr Scully said: "We are reviewing the EU ban on the use of imperial units for markings so that businesses have more choice over the measures they use.

"This is an important step in taking back control of our national rules, and we will consult to ensure that we have the best evidence available on which to make changes.

"An assessment of the economic impact on businesses will be carried out in due course."

