Are imperial units going to help the Tories hide huge cost increases?

The plan to re-introduce pints and pounds is simply a crazy idea. It is a great example of small island nationalism that our government has come to represent and should be recognised for the dead cat tactic it really is as well as being lazy dog-whistle politics.

Are we now going to teach school children both pints and litres and pounds and kilos or simply abandon the metric system altogether? There will be a generation who have grown up only knowing the metric system who will be completely confused or is it the idea to confuse consumers to hide huge increases in the cost of foodstuffs so they won’t know what they are paying for?

No longer will it be a case of “Mummy whats an ounce?” but “Mummy what’s a milligram?”