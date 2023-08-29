Brexit checks on food imports pushed back until 2024 in fifth delay

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New post-Brexit border checks on food, animal and plant products imported from the EU have been delayed for a fifth time, Rishi Sunak’s government has finally confirmed.

The additional red tape had been due to be phased in from October, but will now be pushed back until 2024 amid fears that the cost burden will add to inflation during the cost of living crisis.

Ministers were accused of “absolutely shambolic” handling of the roll-out after the decision to delay the new “border operating model” was reported back at the beginning of August.

The government ended the uncertainty for businesses on Tuesday – announcing a three-month delay to the health certificates required for imports, which will now brought in from 31 January.

There will a further three months before sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks on medium-risk food, animal and plant products implemented come into force on 30 April.

Cabinet Office minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe said the new system would mean “more efficient trading for businesses” and “bring considerable benefits to the UK economy and to UK trade”.

Labour wrote to business secretary Kemi Badenoch last week demanding that she explain the government’s plans amid uncertainty over the summer – accusing her of “absolutely shambolic” and “chaotic” handling of the issue.

But business groups – critical of preparedness for the latest wave of post-Brexit bureaucracy – have now largely welcomed the delay decision, and said it would help avoid “major disruption” at the border and in supermarkets.

William Bain, head of trade at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Businesses will be pleased with this clarity as they prepare for the challenging shift to a digital trade system.”

Mr Bain urged the government to help firms and port officials get ready for the paperwork now looming in January. “Businesses are making investment and supply chain decisions for the long term and need to be confident that the physical and digital infrastructure around the GB border is going to be in place on time.”

Business secretary Kemi Badenoch accused of ‘shambolic’ handling of checks (Getty Images)

Nigel Jenney, chief executive of the Fresh Produce Consortium, said fruit and vegetable importers also welcomed the move and said the government had “acted upon our concerns” – but said “challenges remain” with the implementation.

Shane Brennan, the chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, told The Independent: “The government has made the right decision to postpone.”

“UK food retailers, hospitality businesses and consumers were in line for major disruption because many EU food-producing businesses supplying into the UK are not ready for the new requirements.”

Before Britain left the EU, its membership of the EU single market and customs union meant suppliers could bring food into the country from Europe without any paperwork.

The government has said its “risk-based” approach to the introduction of import checks means the impact on food inflation will be negligible. Officials expect the impact on headline inflation is expected to be less than 0.2 per cent across three years.

EU imports deemed low risk, like most fruit and vegetables, won’t require additional paperwork next year. But firms will face yet more changes in October 2024, when new safety and security declarations for EU imports will come into force.

