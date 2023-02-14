Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK
A Cabinet minister has admitted that Brexit has harmed investment in the UK by creating new barriers to doing business.
Mel Stride's comments come a string of business leaders ditch the Tories for Labour, citing the government's weak economic record.
Speaking on Tuesday Mr Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said he accepted that new "frictions" between the UK and the EU "will have an impact".
The views are uncontroversial among economists and in business circles – but government ministers have largely avoided facing reality on the issue for political reasons.
Asked if Brexit had had an impact on business investment decisions into the UK, Mr Stride told the BBC: "I think if you have a situation where you create frictions between yourself and your major trading partners, I think you have to accept that that will have an impact."
His comments come after Paul Drechsler, the chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce UK, said Labour was now winning the argument among businesses.
Mr Drechsler, a former advisor to Tory MP David Cameron, blamed Brexit and the chaos afterwards for reducing the willingness of firms to invest in Britain.
He also slammed the UK government's lawbreaking during Brexit talks, as well as the government's plan to purge the statue books of British laws that originated in Brussels.
“If there’s one thing you could depend on in the UK for centuries it was adherence to the rule of law but over the past small number of years we’ve prorogued Parliament, we’ve rejected international treaties we’ve just signed," Mr Drechsler said.
“We’ve talked about our judges as enemies of the people and now we’re about to bin thousands of EU laws without having any alternative for business to rely on.
“It’s self-evident that the trend lying up to 2016 has shifted significantly over the past six years.”
It comes after Mr Drechsler wrote in The Independent that businesses are being “wooed” by Labour.
“I am hearing that CEOs of big high street firms are starting to talk with warmth – and even optimism – towards Labour. This is a seismic change," he said.
Mr Drechsler, who was appointed as chair of the government’s Skills Funding Agency by former prime minister David Cameron, said he took “no great pleasure” in saying this.
The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility, the government's independent forecaster, expects Brexit to reduce Britain's output by 4 per cent over 15 years compared to remaining in the bloc.
Research by the Centre for European Reform (CER) released in December also found that the decision to leave had cost a staggering £33bn in lost trade and investment.
Britain's economy is struggling with high inflation, while the International Monetary Fund has forecast that it will be the only G7 nation, including Russia, to see its GDP shrink this year.
DWP secretary Mr Stride, who voted remain in the EU referendum in 2016, said: "What I think we need to do now and I know the Government is absolutely determined on this… is to maximise the benefits of the freedoms we now have given that we are not part of the European Union.
