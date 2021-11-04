✕ Close Labour accuses Boris Johnson of rewriting parliamentary rules amid sleaze row

Last night’s vote by MPs to rip up the current parliamentary standards regime has been described by one Conservative as “a dark day for integrity in our political system”, as Labour accused Boris Johnson’s government of “wallowing in sleaze”.

MPs voted with a majority of just 18 to create a new Tory-led body that would allow for an appeals process. It followed the standards committee’s recommendation that Owen Paterson, the Conservative MP, be suspended for having conducted paid lobbying of government ministers and regulators.

Mr Paterson claims the probe was shoddy and that officials had failed to interview witnesses he proposed. He said he would now have the chance to clear his name after “two years of hell”.

Elsewhere, the European Commission’s vice-president issued the strongest signal yet that Brussels would not bow to Britain’s demand that the European Court of Justice be removed as the arbiter of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Brexit negotiations are set to continue this week but Frans Timmermans said it was “extremely well-known in London” that the ECJ’s role could not be altered.