Grant Shapps has admitted he cannot say with absolute certainty “that every line of every product will be available” in the run up to Christmas – hours after he said the holiday was not at risk due to shortages.

Pressed on comments he made earlier today, the transport secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Goods and food will be available, maybe a few lines that you normally want to get aren’t, but I think it’s at that level, rather than, you know, thinking Christmas will have to be cancelled”.

It comes after Mr Shapps announced a temporary change to companies’ cabotage rights, to allow EU lorry drivers on British roads unlimited pick-ups and drop-offs in a bid to ease the post-Brexit supply chain crisis.

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Shapps blamed the “squeeze” on the “entire world’s supply chain” on post-Covid activity as well as the UK’s “expanding economy”.

“But we’re taking a whole range of measures,” he said, “including [this] one ... that will mean [foreign lorry drivers] can, in an unlimited way by Christmas, pick up and drop off goods within this country within a 14-day period.”

