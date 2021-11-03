Boris Johnson backs bid to overturn Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry

Boris Johnson – live: PM backs bid to overturn Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry and suffers triple lock defeat
Boris Johnson is to back a bid to stop the suspension of a Conservative MP found to have breached Commons lobbying rules.
North Shropshire Tory MP Owen Paterson could be banned from the Commons for 30 days after he was found to have committed an “egregious” breach of standards rules as he lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.
Tory MPs will be instructed by party whips on Wednesday to back an amendment put forward by former leader of the Commons Dame Andrea Leadsom which would see the creation of a new committee that would examine - among other issues - whether the case against Mr Paterson should be reviewed.
The prime minister, meanwhile, suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Lords over his plans to restrict increases in the state pension.
Peers by 280 votes to 178 backed a cross-party motion to keep retirement payouts linked to earnings – a large majority of 102.
Under the amendment, the so-called “triple lock” would stay in place but adjustments would be allowed to be made for the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
‘We’re not condoning him’, says Tory MP backing bid to reform Commons disciplinary rules
A senior Tory MP backing the bid to reform the Commons disciplinary rules and possibly spare colleague Owen Paterson from suspension admitted the move “looks terrible” but insisted there is “no alternative”.
Bernard Jenkin told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This looks terrible, we’ve had a bad system for years and years and years. I just see this as an opportunity to fix it.
“We’re not letting Owen Paterson off, we’re not exonerating him, we’re not condoning him, we’re going to put his case in front of a proper judicial-style panel where there can be proper hearing and proper cross-examination of witnesses and natural justice.”
Treasury minister does not rule out government support to save Owen Paterson
Treasury minister John Glen has not ruled out the government supporting a move aimed at saving Conservative MP Owen Paterson from suspension for an apparent breach of lobbying rules.
Asked if the government might support Andrea Leadsom's amendment, he told Sky News: "I'm aware of concerns around the process of the procedure committee and the investigation that led to the recommendation but this will be a matter that my colleagues in Parliament will be looking at today and the amendment will be discussed in due course in Parliament.
"It's a procedural matter for the House of Commons, that's what we're talking about here, over the apparent fairness of the way that investigation was undertaken, that's the concern that I think colleagues across the House have.
"It's a matter for the House of Commons to respond to that report and it's also a matter of concern around the procedure leading up to that report making those conclusions. I think most people would agree that when there's a dispute over someone's conduct there's got to be fair and due process before an outcome and a determination of the consequences is made. I think that's the area the House of Commons, across all parties, will want to look at today."
Jacob Rees-Mogg comes to Owen Paterson’s defence
Jacob Rees-Mogg has come to the defence of Tory MP Owen Paterson, who was caught “repeatedly” using his position “to promote the companies by whom he was paid".
Speaking on his regular podcast Mr Rees-Mogg, who is leader of the Commons, raised concerns about the investigation into the former Cabinet minister.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has the full story:
PM suffers heavy defeat over pension triple lock
Boris Johnson’s government has suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Lords over his plans to restrict increases in the state pension.
Peers by 280 votes to 178 backed a cross-party motion to keep retirement payouts linked to earnings – a large majority of 102.
Boris Johnson backs bid to overturn Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry
Boris Johnson is to back a bid to stop the suspension of a Conservative MP found to have breached Commons lobbying rules.
North Shropshire Tory MP Owen Paterson could be banned from the Commons for 30 days after he was found to have committed an “egregious” breach of standards rules as he lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.
Tory MPs will be instructed by party whips on Wednesday to back an amendment put forward by former leader of the Commons Dame Andrea Leadsom which would see the creation of a new committee that would examine - among other issues - whether the case against Mr Paterson should be reviewed.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live UK politics coverage. We’ll be bringing you rolling updates from Westminster and beyond throughout the day.
