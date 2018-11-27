Theresa May dismisses Trump condemnation of her deal, as MPs warned over stockpiling crisis

✕ Close Theresa May hits back at Donald Trump's trade comments: 'We have already been talking to them about the sort of agreement that we could have in the future'

Theresa May has dismissed Donald Trump's claims that her Brexit deal could hinder trade, saying the UK is working "very well" with the United States to secure a future agreement.

The president dealt a blow to Ms May's attempts to sell her new blueprint to the public, when he openly attacked he plan, saying it was "a great deal for the EU".

It comes as the prime minister struggles to overcome opposition from all sides, with former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon, who was once seen as an ally, saying it was "doomed" to fail in a crunch Commons vote.

He described Ms May's Brexit deal as "the worst of all worlds" and confirmed he will not vote for it in parliament in December.

Meanwhile, MPs heard that warehouses to stockpile food for a no-deal Brexit may be empty because they have been snapped up by Amazon to pounce on the UK market.

The Food and Drink Federation told a parliamentary committee that all available frozen and chilled space had been taken – but no one knew who had taken it and whether there was anything in it.

