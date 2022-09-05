Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A trade war with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol is the “last thing” Britain needs during the cost of living crisis, a senior Irish government minister has warned Liz Truss.

Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney urged Ms Truss – set to be named the new Conservative party leader – urged her to consider the consequences of her radical plan to override the protocol.

Mr Coveney said the UK and EU could still achieve a “sensible compromise” if the incoming prime minister softens her approach on the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Ms Truss has angered the EU by tabling legislation that would unilaterally scrap the arrangements that have created checks on goods moving from GB to NI.

Referencing the prospect of retaliatory action by the EU if the UK moved to scrap the protocol, Mr Coveney said all sides should want to avoid a trade war.

“I think the last thing Britain wants and needs, and certainly Ireland wants and needs – and it’s the same across the EU – is a trade war between the EU and the UK,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

Mr Coveney added: “That can be avoided. We all know that. There is a deal to be done here through sensible politics and pragmatism, we know what it looks like, in my view.”

The EU Commission has insisted such that Ms Truss’ legislation move would breach international law. There has also been speculation that she may move to suspend the protocol within days by triggering Article 16.

However, Mr Coveney said he did not think that Ms Truss would trigger Article 16, and said he still hoped her premiership could herald a “change in direction” for UK-Irish relations.

The Irish foreign minister said: “A lot of the key decision makers are trying to reach out and give a signal to Liz Truss that if she decides to change course to a more positive one in terms of trying to find a sensible compromise with the EU, that we can find a way forward on this issue.

He added: “And a new prime minister gives us that opportunity, despite what Liz Truss has done to date on the protocol issues. She’s now going to be prime minister and that puts her in a very different space.”

Mr Coveney described Ms Truss as a “talented, very energetic politician and she is going to be the next prime minister”.

He added: “We will work with her and her team, but I hope we can change the direction of travel for British-Irish relations that we’ve seen over the last couple of years.”

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Brussels’ position on the protocol had not changed “one iota” – saying the EU expected Ms Truss to honour the agreed Northern Ireland Protocol in full.

Speaking in Brussels on Monday, he said: “We are always looking for new beginnings. Obviously, anything that can help move forward in our relationship with the United Kingdom will be very welcome. As to what we expect it is very clear, it has not changed one iota.”

Officials close to Truss have reportedly consulted legal and trade experts on the option of triggering Article 16 action against the EU over the protocol this month.

Triggering Article 16 immediately would allow the UK to unilaterally suspend all or parts of the protocol before a 15 September deadline of legal action by the EU.