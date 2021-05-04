✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

Boris Johnson’s government is seeking agree action from G7 partners on threats like those posed by China and Russia. Leading talks in London, foreign secretary Dominic Raab is keen to push a joint rebuttal unit to tackle Russian disinformation.

It comes as US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Washington remained adamant that the Good Friday Agreement protecting peace in Northern Ireland should not become a casualty of the UK’s exit from the EU.

Meanwhile, the EU has stolen a march on Britain over a trade deal with India. The EU pact could be forged as early as this weekend, while Mr Johnson’s government has announced only an enhanced partnership with India.

Elsewhere, the Tories have taken a 17-point lead over Labour in Hartlepool for the crucial by-election seat, according to a shock new poll. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party was still “climbing a mountain” after its 2019 general election defeat.