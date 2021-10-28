✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

France has detained a British fishing boat and given a verbal warning to another operating in waters off its coast, the French government has said.

The two English ships were fined during checks off Le Havre, a port in France’s Normandy region, the French maritime minister Annick Girardin said in a statement on Twitter this morning. “The first did not comply spontaneously: verbalisation,” she tweeted. “The second did not have a licence to fish in our waters: diverted to the quay and handed over to the judicial authority.”

It comes after France said on Wednesday it would bar the UK’s fishing boats from French waters from next week if no deal is reached with the UK, as tensions mount between the two nations over post-Brexit arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has found Britain’s exit from the EU will be more damaging to the economy than the pandemic. John Springford, deputy director at the Centre for European Reform, told The Independent: “I’m pretty confident that the impact of Brexit in the long run will be greater than Covid.”

