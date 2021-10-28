Brexit news – live: France detains British trawler in fishing row as impact of leaving EU ‘greater than Covid’
Get the latest from inside Westminster and beyond
France has detained a British fishing boat and given a verbal warning to another operating in waters off its coast, the French government has said.
The two English ships were fined during checks off Le Havre, a port in France’s Normandy region, the French maritime minister Annick Girardin said in a statement on Twitter this morning. “The first did not comply spontaneously: verbalisation,” she tweeted. “The second did not have a licence to fish in our waters: diverted to the quay and handed over to the judicial authority.”
It comes after France said on Wednesday it would bar the UK’s fishing boats from French waters from next week if no deal is reached with the UK, as tensions mount between the two nations over post-Brexit arrangements.
Meanwhile, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has found Britain’s exit from the EU will be more damaging to the economy than the pandemic. John Springford, deputy director at the Centre for European Reform, told The Independent: “I’m pretty confident that the impact of Brexit in the long run will be greater than Covid.”
Follow our live coverage below
Here’s Anna Isaac’s full report on the below:
Inflation could soon hit highest level in three decades, spending watchdog warns
Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecasts show that incomes will stagnate and that Brexit will be twice as bad for GDP as the pandemic
Think-tank: Impact of Brexit on UK economy ‘will be greater than Covid’
Following my last post, our economics editor Anna Isaac reports the following:
John Springford, deputy director at the Centre for European Reform, told The Independent he is “pretty confident that the impact of Brexit in the long run will be greater than Covid”.
Mr Springford’s modelling of the impact of Brexit on the UK’s trade with the EU was used to help inform the OBR’s analysis
Richard Hughes, chairman of the OBR, said, in response to a question from The Independent, that the UK’s “plain vanilla trade agreement” with the EU compared with “not very significant offsetting effects from trade agreements with other countries, which meant we left the 4 per cent loss of potential output assumption over the medium term in our forecast”.
That compared with the most recent OBR estimate of GDP being 2 per cent smaller as a result of the pandemic, Mr Hughes said. Half the damage of the increased trade barriers with the EU. Imports and exports were down roughly 10-15 per cent with the EU post-Brexit and since the pandemic, compared with a smaller fall of around 7 per cent with the rest of the world.
“We’re less connected to the outside world than we used to before and this is as a result of the fact it’s become harder to trade with our critical trading partner”, he added.
Brexit ‘worse for UK economy than Covid,’ warns OBR
The impact of Brexit on the UK economy will be worse than that caused by the pandemic, according to the chairman of the UK fiscal watchdog.
Richard Hughes said the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) had assumed leaving the EU would “reduce our long run GDP by around 4 per cent”, adding in comments to the BBC: “We think that the effect of the pandemic will reduce that (GDP) output by a further 2 per cent.”
“In the long term it is the case that Brexit has a bigger impact than the pandemic”, Mr Hughes told the broadcaster hours after the OBR responded to Rishi Sunak’s latest Budget by saying it expected inflation to reach 4.4 per cent while warning it could hit “the highest rate seen in the UK for three decades”.
ICYMI: UK vows to retaliate if France enforces ‘illegal’ fishing sanctions
To understand the escalation of the UK-France fishing row, this from last night by Rory Sullivan is good reading.
The UK said it will retaliate in “an appropriate and calibrated” manner if France follows through with its threats to impose sanctions amid a dispute over fishing licences.
Downing Street responded angrily to a warning by the French government that it could ban British seafood imports and could even cut the supply of energy to the Channel Islands.
Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, said it was “disappointing” France had decided to make such threats.
Read the full report here:
UK vows retaliation if France imposes ‘illegal’ sanctions amid Brexit fishing row
Downing Street responds to what it calls ‘disappointing and disproportionate’ threats from Paris
French minister tweets British fishing boat ‘handed over to judicial authority’
Here’s what France’s maritime minister Annick Girardin said on the matter:
France detains British trawler in fishing rights row
France has detained a British trawler and has given a verbal warning to another fishing in waters off its coast, amid an escalating dispute over fishing rights.
Two English ships were fined during checks off Le Havre, a port in France’s Normandy region, the French Maritime Ministry said in a tweet, reports Anuj Pant.
It is the latest incident in a feud between Britain and France over fishing rights and comes after France said on Wednesday it would bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the UK.
France detains British trawler amid dispute over fishing rights
This is the latest incident in the feud between Britain and France over fishing rights post Brexit
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling UK politics coverage. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on Brexit and continued reaction to chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies