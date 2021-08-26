✕ Close Related video: Nando’s temporarily closes stores across UK due to supply issues

The UK and the European Union can still find sensible solutions to issues over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements with the right political will, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said.

“A positive and constructive future partnership is in everyone’s interests but it will only be delivered if there is a relationship of trust and a willingness to deliver on commitments entered into,” Mr Martin said after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The EU had “demonstrated commitment, patience and creativity in its work to implement the withdrawal agreement and the protocol,” he added.

It comes as supermarkets and hauliers have issued a warning to shoppers that supply struggles could mean they face long-term higher food prices.

A shortfall of around 100,000 drivers, which has been driven by thousands of European drivers leaving during the pandemic and not returning, as well as “high numbers” of workers retiring, is being blamed for the trouble, hauliers told PA.