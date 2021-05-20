✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

It will be “curtains” for Keir Starmer if Labour loses the next by-election in Batley and Spen, Diane Abbott has claimed.

This comes after the party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Hartlepool by-election earlier this month.

Writing in The Guardian, the Jeremy Corbyn ally speculated that a Labour loss in the West Yorkshire seat this summer could spell an end to Mr Starmer’s leadership.

She wrote: “Support from the large minority ethnic electorate may enable the party to hold the seat and Starmer to hang on as Labour leader.

“But if Labour loses again, it must surely be curtains for him.”

The former shadow home secretary also suggested that the Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who has not ruled out another leadership bid, could take over.

Critics see Ms Abbott’s latest comments as overblown and unfair, noting her continued support for Mr Corbyn after his two general election defeats.

The Batley and Spen seat, which has been under Labour’s control since 1997, became available after the former MP Tracey Brabin was elected first mayor of West Yorkshire on 6 May.