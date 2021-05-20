Labour news - live: ‘Curtains’ for Keir Starmer if party loses next by-election, Diane Abbott says
It will be “curtains” for Keir Starmer if Labour loses the next by-election in Batley and Spen, Diane Abbott has claimed.
This comes after the party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Hartlepool by-election earlier this month.
Writing in The Guardian, the Jeremy Corbyn ally speculated that a Labour loss in the West Yorkshire seat this summer could spell an end to Mr Starmer’s leadership.
She wrote: “Support from the large minority ethnic electorate may enable the party to hold the seat and Starmer to hang on as Labour leader.
“But if Labour loses again, it must surely be curtains for him.”
The former shadow home secretary also suggested that the Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who has not ruled out another leadership bid, could take over.
Critics see Ms Abbott’s latest comments as overblown and unfair, noting her continued support for Mr Corbyn after his two general election defeats.
The Batley and Spen seat, which has been under Labour’s control since 1997, became available after the former MP Tracey Brabin was elected first mayor of West Yorkshire on 6 May.
Boris Johnson has told the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers that he is “cautiously optimistic” lockdown will be lifted on 21 July, despite concerns about the spread of the B.1.617.2 variant.
Here's Adam Forrest with this and today's other main political stories:
Boris Johnson ‘cautiously optimistic’ on June lockdown lifting – your daily politics briefing
The prime minister has reassured the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers that ‘freedom day’ should go ahead as planned, writes Adam Forrest
‘Levelling up’ pledge will fail without greater transparency, PM warned
The prime minister’s vow to “level up” the country will fail without a coherent plan, a group of peers has warned.
The Lords political services committee said Boris Johnson should cancel spending cuts, devolve power and stop “political bias” in the allocation of funds.
In a letter to Mr Johnson, the committee said a lack of transparency over the plans “risks undermining public trust in levelling up”.
Mark Pawsey, a Tory MP on the business committee, also believes the government’s strategy must be clearer. “I’m struggling to understand, because we haven’t got any metrics, where we need to be,” he said.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
‘Levelling up’ pledge will fail unless spending cuts and ‘political bias’ stop, Boris Johnson warned
Funding must be linked to deprivation, peers say – after accusations of ‘naked pork-barrel politics’
