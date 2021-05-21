Brexit news - live: UK ministers accused of ‘shocking lack of knowledge’ of Northern Ireland protocol
UK ministers have been accused of a “shocking” lack of knowledge about the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland after Brexit.
Labour MP Karyn Smith made the remarks to a joint session of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and the Northern Ireland, Scottish and Welsh affairs committees, which was hearing evidence on the government's union capability
The Northern Ireland protocol, which is designed to protect the peace process by avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, has angered unionists by effectively creating a barrier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland by leaving the region tied to a range of EU customs and regulatory rules.
It comes as the Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, refused to say whether the UK government would support another vote on Scottish independence if MSPs at Holyrood voted for a second referendum to take place.
Responding to the SNP’s Pete Wishart, who insisted the recent Scottish elections had resulted in an "emphatic and decisive" victory for parties who supported independence, Mr Gove told the former musician that the UK was like his former band, Celtic rockers Runrig - arguing that more could be achieved by working together than individually.
Boris Johnson ‘wants Australia deal for G7 summit’
Boris Johnson has apparently ended the row among ministers over a zero-tariff trade deal with Australia, making clear he wants the agreement struck soon.
The PM is understood to have backed international trade secretary Liz Truss’s goal of inking a deal by the G7 summit in Cornwall.
“Johnson made clear he was with Liz on this,” a government official told The Times on Thursday’s cabinet showdown meeting. Truss is expected to speak to her Aussie counterpart Dan Tehan today about pushing it through in the next few weeks.
It seems environment secretary George Eustice’s concerns have been overruled. Michael Gove is also believed to be concerned it will boost support for Scottish independence, since farmers north of the border could be hardest hit.
UK farmers won’t be ‘undercut’ with Australia deal, minister promises
The government will ensure British farmers are “not undercut” in any free trade agreement with Australia, cabinet minister Robert Buckland has claimed.
The justice secretary said any deal “will of course take into account the very high welfare standards we apply here the UK”.
He also told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the government would “make sure that British farming and British farmers are not undercut, are not put at a disadvantage”.
British farmers don’t see it that way. Neil Shand, chief executive of the UK’s National Beef Association, told The Independent that cheap imports deal could cause “a slow, painful death” to the domestic sector.
UK ministers accused of ‘shocking lack of knowledge’ on Northern Ireland protocol
UK ministers have a "shocking" lack of knowledge about the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland following Brexit, a joint session of four Westminster committees has been told.
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee joined together with the Northern Ireland, Scottish and Welsh affairs committees to hear evidence on the Government's union capability.
Appearing as witnesses on Thursday were Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and Sue Gray, who recently left the Northern Ireland Civil Service to take up a Whitehall role as second permanent secretary of the Cabinet Office.
Labour MP Karin Smyth said: "It was perhaps surprising that Lord Frost (the government's Brexit adviser) said last week that the Government and ministers perhaps didn't understand the protocol that they had indeed drafted.
"I agree with Lord Frost; the level of ignorance amongst many ministers speaking at the despatch box about the UK not understanding the very different situation of Northern Ireland has really been quite shocking.
"How can you support civil servants understanding this complicated relationship when, with due respect, UK ministers are being really quite ignorant about the special circumstances of Northern Ireland."
Mr Gove replied: "There has sometimes been a tendency to compartmentalise knowledge about the precise operation of Government in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and there has been a tendency to sub-contract to the NIO (Northern Ireland Office). But there has been significant improvement across Whitehall.
"One of the reasons I am so glad Sue (Gray) has been appointed is that she brings direct experience of working in the Executive, running the Department of Finance in the Northern Ireland Civil Service. She is an experienced Whitehall warrior. She is not afraid of speaking truth to power."
Mr Gove told the committees he is working to ensure every government department understands the workings of the protocol and can communicate them to businesses.
Prime minister welcomes Israel and Gaza ceasefire
Boris Johnson has said he welcomes news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza.
The prime minister tweeted: "Leaders in the region must now work to find a durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that prevents terrorism, ends the cycle of violence and delivers a sustainable and just peace."
