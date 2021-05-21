✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

UK ministers have been accused of a “shocking” lack of knowledge about the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Labour MP Karyn Smith made the remarks to a joint session of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and the Northern Ireland, Scottish and Welsh affairs committees, which was hearing evidence on the government's union capability

The Northern Ireland protocol, which is designed to protect the peace process by avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, has angered unionists by effectively creating a barrier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland by leaving the region tied to a range of EU customs and regulatory rules.

It comes as the Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, refused to say whether the UK government would support another vote on Scottish independence if MSPs at Holyrood voted for a second referendum to take place.

Responding to the SNP’s Pete Wishart, who insisted the recent Scottish elections had resulted in an "emphatic and decisive" victory for parties who supported independence, Mr Gove told the former musician that the UK was like his former band, Celtic rockers Runrig - arguing that more could be achieved by working together than individually.

