Tens of thousands of Britons risk losing the right to live and work in four EU member states because they are yet to apply for post-Brexit residency.

Citizens in France, Malta Luxembourg and Latvia have until 30 June to apply for their rights under the terms of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Meanwhile, thousands of EU nationals and their families are appealing for urgent help and advice in a surge just weeks before the EU settlement deadline.

Lawyers and charities have told The Independent they have been “swamped” with requests for help, including from panicked individuals who applied months ago and are still waiting for a decision and from those struggling to make an application now having only just discovered they need to.

Dr Olivia Vicol, chief executive of The Work Right Centre - a charity that helps with settlement enquiries - said: “We cannot understate how worried EEA nationals are at this time.

“Most worryingly, we continue to hear from people who are yet to make their application – this is usually due to a history of labour exploitation.”

Elsewhere, Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, will hit out at Russia’s “malign activity” in a speech later today. He is meeting with other foreign ministers at a NATO summit.