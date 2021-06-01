Brexit news - live: Britons risk missing residency deadline as Raab to hit out at Russia at Nato summit
Follow below for all the latest updates from Westminster and elsewhere
Tens of thousands of Britons risk losing the right to live and work in four EU member states because they are yet to apply for post-Brexit residency.
Citizens in France, Malta Luxembourg and Latvia have until 30 June to apply for their rights under the terms of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Meanwhile, thousands of EU nationals and their families are appealing for urgent help and advice in a surge just weeks before the EU settlement deadline.
Lawyers and charities have told The Independent they have been “swamped” with requests for help, including from panicked individuals who applied months ago and are still waiting for a decision and from those struggling to make an application now having only just discovered they need to.
Dr Olivia Vicol, chief executive of The Work Right Centre - a charity that helps with settlement enquiries - said: “We cannot understate how worried EEA nationals are at this time.
“Most worryingly, we continue to hear from people who are yet to make their application – this is usually due to a history of labour exploitation.”
Elsewhere, Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, will hit out at Russia’s “malign activity” in a speech later today. He is meeting with other foreign ministers at a NATO summit.
- Labour accuses Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser of giving ‘carte blanche’ to rule-breaking
- Refugee working on NHS frontline hits out at Priti Patel’s immigration plans
- Domestic vaccine passport plans set to be scrapped by government, report says
- Dominic Cummings’s attack on the PM has so far had little effect on public opinion
Brexit delivered £113bn blow to exports of UK services, research shows
Brexit delivered a staggering £113bn blow to exports of UK services even before the sector was left out of the final trade agreement, new research says.
Industries from IT and finance to business and professional services suffered huge pain from the point of the vote to leave the EU in 2016, experts at Aston University in Birmingham found.
Ou deputy politics editor Rob Merrick reports:
Brexit delivered £113bn blow to exports of UK services, research shows
Warning that crisis will ‘get worse as businesses see that there is not much going on in UK-EU negotiations’
Surge in requests for help among EU nationals as settlement deadline looms
Thousands of EU nationals and their families are appealing for urgent help and advice in a surge just weeks before the EU settlement deadline.
Lawyers and charities tell The Independent they have been “swamped” with requests for help, including from panicked individuals who applied months ago and are still waiting for a decision and from those struggling to make an application now having only just discovered they need to.
Our social affairs correspondent May Bulman reports:
Surge in requests for help among EU nationals as settlement deadline looms
Exclusive: Charities and law firms ‘swamped’ with enquiries as large numbers waiting months for EU settlement decision or have only just discovered they need to apply
Refugee working on NHS frontline hits out at Priti Patel’s immigration plans
An NHS worker who has spent the pandemic helping save lives on a coronavirus ward says home secretary Priti Patel’s immigration plans will lead to refugees like her being turned away from the UK.
My colleague Adam Forrest reports:
Refugee working for NHS hits out at Priti Patel’s immigration plans
Two in three people currently accepted as asylum seekers in UK could be turned away under Home Office plans
ICYMI: Labour accuses Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser of giving ‘carte blanche’ to rule-breaking
Labour has accused Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser of giving “carte blanche” to rule-breaking at the top of government after he allowed the health secretary to keep his job despite breaking the ministerial code.
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
Labour accuses Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser of giving ‘carte blanche’ to rule-breaking
Lord Geidt did not recommend Matt Hancock resign over ‘technical’ breach of the ministerial code
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates from Westminster and elsewhere as the day progresses.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies