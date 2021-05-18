Brexit news - live: UK economy facing ‘Italy-style decline’, as Britain warns EU of NI protocol ‘turbulence’
In today's politics newsletter, Adam Forrest examines David Frost's latest comments on Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol.
Prof Michael Dougan, professor of European Law at Liverpool University, who tweeted: "It's clear from his latest propaganda statements on the protocol that David Frost either totally failed to grasp the details & significance of the deal he supposedly negotiated – or now follows his master's cue in lying about them."
Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister thinks Northern Ireland’s mid-July marching season should focus minds in Brussels about the need for flexibility, writes Adam Forrest
UK economy faces ‘Italy-style’ decline without innovation, think tank warns
The UK economy will more closer resemble Italy’s than Germany’s if it does not take decisive action this decade, a think tank has warned.
The Resolution Foundation (RF) said Britain must address the “seismic economic shifts” caused by Brexit, the pandemic and the transition to net emissions.
Without a new strategy, the RF suggested the UK would fall behind its competitors.
Sir Clive Cowdrey, the think tank’s founder, said: “The UK’s recent record of weak productivity, stagnant living standards and high inequality makes a new economic approach desirable. What makes a new approach essential is the scale of coming change.
“The UK now faces a decisive decade as the aftermath of Covid-19, Brexit and the Net Zero transition come together with major shifts in technology and demography.
“This matters for far more than economics. Failing to rise to this challenge risks leaving the nation diminished and divided.”
UK warns EU of ‘turbulence’ in Northern Ireland this summer
The prime minister’s former chief Brexit negotiator has warned the EU of “turbulence” in Northern Ireland this summer if the protocol crisis is not resolved.
Speaking to the Commons European Scrutiny Committee on Monday, David Frost said: “We all know that late spring and summer in Northern Ireland can sometimes be turbulent and some days are significant in that. We have to take that reality into account.
“We have a responsibility to try and avoid further deterioration and difficulties in the situation – and that obviously is a possibility as we go into the spring and summer.”
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
UK warns EU of ‘turbulence’ in Northern Ireland unless Protocol crisis solved by July
‘Late spring and summer in Northern Ireland can sometimes be turbulent.... we have to take that reality into account’
Morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling UK politics coverage.
