The prime minister is facing mounting backlash from northern Tory MPs over changes to HS2’s construction in the north of England, which he confirmed hours before the government is set to publish its delayed Integrated Rail Review on Thursday.

While ministers have consistently billed the scheme as a major part of its bid to level up the country, Boris Johnson and transport secretary Grant Shapps are expected to officially corroborate that the eastern leg of the high speed has been scrapped between Birmingham and Leeds later today – savings tens of billions of pounds – following pressure from the Treasury to cut costs.

Northern transport bosses said on Wednesday the new plans were “deeply worrying”, while rail experts said the cuts could leave trains in the region more overcrowded than ever.

Mr Johnson, however, insisted the government will continue to investigate ways of extending HS2 to Leeds, saying in an article he wrote for the Yorkshire Post this morning that a new study into how the line will eventually run to the city is on its way.

