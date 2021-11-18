Boris Johnson news – live: Government criticised over HS2 cuts as PM insists Leeds extension being looked at
Landmark rail plan reportedly still being worked on last night amid ‘jitters’ in Whitehall
The prime minister is facing mounting backlash from northern Tory MPs over changes to HS2’s construction in the north of England, which he confirmed hours before the government is set to publish its delayed Integrated Rail Review on Thursday.
While ministers have consistently billed the scheme as a major part of its bid to level up the country, Boris Johnson and transport secretary Grant Shapps are expected to officially corroborate that the eastern leg of the high speed has been scrapped between Birmingham and Leeds later today – savings tens of billions of pounds – following pressure from the Treasury to cut costs.
Northern transport bosses said on Wednesday the new plans were “deeply worrying”, while rail experts said the cuts could leave trains in the region more overcrowded than ever.
Mr Johnson, however, insisted the government will continue to investigate ways of extending HS2 to Leeds, saying in an article he wrote for the Yorkshire Post this morning that a new study into how the line will eventually run to the city is on its way.
Labour condemns ‘desperately disappointing’ HS2 cuts
Boris Johnson’s scaling back of railway plans for the north is “desperately disappointing”, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.
Ms Reeves, who is also the MP for Leeds West, talked to the BBC as it became apparent that promises made in four successive Conservative manifestoes to bring HS2 to Leeds and Yorkshire will be scrapped today.
“What we are getting is tinkering around the edges rather than the proper transformation of transport in the north of England,” she told Radio 4’s Today programme. “Already Yorkshire has the lowest level of capital investment in transport than anywhere in the country ... We have been badly done by for many years now.”
Ms Reeves added: “The government has announced Northern Powerhouse Rail 70 times now in the last few years and not a single spade in the ground.
“The people of Yorkshire are becoming very cynical about government promises.”
PM confirms rail cuts in article – and confirms study into Leeds extension
Boris Johnson decided to announce cuts to the HS2 railway in an exclusive article he wrote for the Yorkshire Post.
In a move that will likely anger Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who has repeatedly berated the PM for making announcements to the media before doing so to the House, as is custom, Mr Johnson outlined the goivernment’s move to scrap the part of the line which would have run from Birmingham to Leeds.
“High-speed rail is grindingly slow to build. Under the original blueprint, first drawn up more than a decade ago, Yorkshire would have not have seen the benefits of our investment until at least the 2040s. Levelling up can’t wait that long. And towns like Wakefield, Doncaster, Dewsbury and Huddersfield would have suffered as trains were taken off the existing main lines,” the PM wrote.
“So rather than just waiting for another two decades for a scheme that snubs much of Yorkshire, we will do more, and sooner.”
He also confirmed that, despite the changes, “a new study” is being launched to “look at how to get HS2 to Leeds too”.
Raab defends HS2 cuts: ‘Best bang for buck’
Dominic Raab has defended the government’s decision to scrap the eastern leg of HS2, between Birmingham and Leeds, claiming chancellor Rishi Sunak is committed to getting a railway that gives taxpayers and local businesses in the area “the best bang for the buck”.
“I think we’re looking at where you get best value for taxpayers’ money, where the infrastructure will deliver the best yield ... and for the businesses that are already there, getting them the best expansion opportunities we can,” the deputy PM told Sky News earlier.
The justice secretary also said the move will improve “interconnectivity” between regions in the north and across the country, despite outrage from northern Tory MPs and rail experts.
PM ruffles feathers as he unveils cuts to northern rail plan
Boris Johnson is facing a furious backlash from northern Tory MPs after he broke his promise to build a new railway line for the north of England by scrapping the eastern leg of HS2 from Birmingham to Leeds.
Mr Johnson and transport secretary Grant Shapps are expected to unveil the government’s Integrated Rail Review on Thursday, billing it as “the biggest ever” public investment in the rail network with some £96bn going to the Midlands and northern England.
But despite promising a new line, the prime minister has now announced he will scale back the plans and green-light a cheaper series of piecemeal upgrades, following pressure from the Treasury to cut costs.
Jon Stone and Jon Sharman report:
Boris Johnson facing backlash from Tory MPs as he unveils cuts to northern rail plan
Prime minister’s Integrated Rail Review has ditched plans for eastern HS2 leg
