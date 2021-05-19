Liveupdated1621408383

Brexit news – live: Thousands of EU citizens in UK to lose legal status as PM backs tariff-free Australia deal

Today's daily politics briefing

Tens of thousands of EU citizens could lose their legal status in the UK at the end of June due to an “arbitrary” Brexit deadline, MPs have warned.

More than 50 parliamentarians have written to the government concerning the “cliff edge” imposed by the scheduled closing date of the European Settlement Scheme (ESS) on 30 June.

If only one per cent of the estimated 4 million EU nationals living in the UK fail to apply by then, tens of thousands of people could be subject to removal from the country.

Neale Hanvey MP, who organised the cross-party letter, said the issue “drives to the very heart of who we want to be as a society”.

“Some of the most vulnerable EU citizens who chose to make the UK their home now face an utterly intolerable situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson backs a proposed tariff-free trade deal with Australia, despite outrage from UK farmers, according to The Times.

“In principle the prime minister believes that we should be offering the same terms to Australia as we offer to the EU,” a source told the paper.

PM reportedly backs tariff-free Australian trade deal amid ‘ferocious row'

Boris Johnson has allegedly backed a tariff-free trade deal with Australia, despite the UK farming industry saying it constituted a “complete betrayal”.

Under the plans, Australia’s tariffs on beef exported to the UK would fall from the current 20 per cent to zero over the next 15 years. Given the large scale of many Australian farms, British farmers believe this would be ruinous for their businesses.

Ahead of a cabinet meeting on Thursday, a government source told The Times: “In principle the prime minister believes that we should be offering the same terms to Australia as we offer to the EU.”

“But this doesn’t mean there will be any reductions in the standards we require,” they added.

This comes after reports of a “ferocious row” between ministers, with Michael Gove said to be against the move and trade secretary Liz Truss for it.

Rory Sullivan19 May 2021 08:12
Tens of thousands of EU citizens living in UK could lose legal status in June

Tens of thousands of EU citizens living in the UK could lose their legal status in June, MPs have warned.

This is because of the “arbitrary” government deadline of the European Settlement Scheme (ESS), which closes at the end of next month.

Joe Middleton reports:

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in UK to lose legal status next month due to Brexit ‘cliff edge’

The EU settlement scheme, which guarantees post-Brexit residency, closes on June 30

Rory Sullivan19 May 2021 07:49
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live UK politics coverage.

Rory Sullivan19 May 2021 07:45

