Tens of thousands of EU citizens could lose their legal status in the UK at the end of June due to an “arbitrary” Brexit deadline, MPs have warned.

More than 50 parliamentarians have written to the government concerning the “cliff edge” imposed by the scheduled closing date of the European Settlement Scheme (ESS) on 30 June.

If only one per cent of the estimated 4 million EU nationals living in the UK fail to apply by then, tens of thousands of people could be subject to removal from the country.

Neale Hanvey MP, who organised the cross-party letter, said the issue “drives to the very heart of who we want to be as a society”.

“Some of the most vulnerable EU citizens who chose to make the UK their home now face an utterly intolerable situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson backs a proposed tariff-free trade deal with Australia, despite outrage from UK farmers, according to The Times.

“In principle the prime minister believes that we should be offering the same terms to Australia as we offer to the EU,” a source told the paper.