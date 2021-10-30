Macron says UK ‘credibility’ at stake over Brexit fishing row – latest news

✕ Close London summons French ambassador over post-Brexit fishing row

Boris Johnson has suggested the UK is poised to trigger legal battle with France as early as next week after hinting at sending the fishing dispute to independent arbitration at the G20 summit in Rome.

It comes after the French president has suggested that the UK’s “credibility” is at stake over the Channel fishing dispute, with Paris threatening to retaliate against Britain’s limited granting of licences for French boats.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Macron said: “When you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility.”

Paris is threatening to increase checks on British boats, stop them landing in French ports, slow customs arrangements in Calais and increase tariffs on energy bills in Jersey from Tuesday - unless French fishermen are granted more licences to British waters around Jersey and Guernsey.

French PM Jean Castex since wrote a letter to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday, setting out reasons why the EU should act against Britain over the limited granting of licences for French fishermen to operate in British waters post-Brexit.

He wrote that the EU had to make clear that “leaving the union is more damaging than remaining in it”.

“The uncooperative attitude of the United Kingdom today risks not only causing great harm to fishermen, mainly French, but also for the [European] union, in that it sets a precedent for the future and challenges our credibility and our ability to assert our rights with regard to international commitments signed by the union,” the letter reads.

“It therefore seems necessary for the European Union to show its total determination to obtain full respect for the agreement by the United Kingdom and to assert its rights by using the levers at its disposal in a firm, united and proportionate manner.

“It is essential to clearly show to European public opinion that respect for subscribed engagement is non-negotiable and that there is more damage in leaving the union than in remaining there.”