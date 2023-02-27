Brexit news - live: John Major urges DUP to back deal and restore power sharing
PM to hold summit with EU chief early this afternoon
Rishi Sunak will hold face-to-face talks with the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday as he looks to finalise a compromise deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.
In a joint statement on Sunday from Downing Street and the commission, they confirmed the PM and president would meet in the UK to discuss the “complex challenges” in the Brexit treaty.
It comes amid growing expectation a deal could be announced imminently, with deputy PM Dominic Raab saying Mr Sunak was “on the cusp” of striking an agreement.
The joint statement said the pair had agreed to meet to work towards “shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges”, adding: “President von der Leyen will therefore meet with the prime minister in the UK tomorrow.”
Sunak’s deal would leave only a ‘tiny’ role for ECJ in NI - John Major
Sunak’s deal would leave only a ‘tiny’ role for ECJ in NI - Major
John Major has urged the DUP to back Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal, saying the agreement would mean only a “tiny” role for the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland.
Mr Major was, along with Tony Blair, one of the few politicians to predict the negative consequences Brexit would have on the politics of Northern Ireland.
As the current prime minister readies to announce an agreement to solve the impasse with the protocol, Mr Major warned the DUP they would be letting down their constituents if they did not back the deal.
“Their involvement would be tiny... occasional involvement of the ECJ really ought not to stop an agreement being made,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour.
“They talk of democracy. Democracy is thrown away when that [Northern Ireland] assembly is not sitting. We need them back.”
We would look ‘ridiculous’ to change leader again, Rees-Mogg says
The Conservatives would look “ridiculous” if they changed leader again, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said amid fears of a back bench rebellion against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal.
Reports suggest the PM will press ahead with his agreement with the EU regardless of whether or not hardliners in the DUP and European Research Group of MPs back it or not.
“I think we would look ridiculous to change leader again,” Mr Rees Mogg told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme earlier. He also refused to rule out the return of Boris Johnson at some point in the future.
“Boris was a great leader, it was a mistake to get rid of him but, no, I do not want to see a change in the Tory leadership now.
The former cabinet minister added: “I’m not saying that I never want to see Boris come back, for the whole of eternity. But I want to see Conservative MPs and Conservative Party members supporting Rishi Sunak.
“I think to change leader again would be a mistake, we need to have a leader who commands the support of the party, otherwise the next election will make 1997 look like a tea party.”
More from Mr Rees-Mogg below:
Labour will back Brexit deal - Reeves
Labour would also back a new deal between the UK and EU to resolve issues surrounding Brexit’s Northern Ireland protocol, Rachel Reeves has said.
The shadow chancellor said her party had been “very clear” that it would support any measures that improve the situation on the ground across the Irish Sea.
“We’re not going to play politics...this is too important for that,” she said.
Watch a clip of Reeves’s interview with BBC Breakfast here:
Lib Dems will back Sunak’s deal - Ed Davey
The Liberal Democrats will back Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the EU on the Northern Ireland protocol, Ed Davey has said.
The party leader said he would want to see the final text of the agreement but would support the government’s efforts to solve the impasse.
Listen to his interview with the BBC Breakfast below:
Sunak warned ‘bouncing’ MPs into quick vote on Brexit deal ‘will go badly wrong’
Rishi Sunak has been warned not to “bounce” MPs into backing a post-Brexit agreement with the EU by rushing a vote in the House of Commons next week.
The prime minister said No 10 was “giving it everything we’ve got” to finalise a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, with a deal expected to be announced as soon as Monday.
But the DUP looks unlikely to back a compromise with Brussels if it upholds some elements of EU law. The unionist party’s Tory allies in the European Research Group (ERG) have urged Mr Sunak not to rush it through parliament.
Adam Forrest reports:
Rishi Sunak warned rushing MPs into Brexit deal vote ‘will go badly wrong’
‘Don’t try to bounce parliament next week’, says ERG’s Mark Francois – who says rebellion on cards unless all EU law ‘expunged’ in Northern Ireland
Sunak to meet von der Leyen later
Adam Forrest has more details:
Rishi Sunak and EU’s Ursula von der Leyen to meet in person on Monday
PM will meet EU Commission president in UK on Monday in bid to hammer out final agreement
Rishi Sunak poised to defy DUP and announce Brexit deal
Rishi Sunak is poised to announce his post-Brexit deal with the EU on Monday, with or without DUP approval, after securing the support of leading Eurosceptics in the Conservative Party.
The prime minister is set to hold face-to-face talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in the UK at lunchtime before meeting his cabinet to sign off on an agreement to fix the Northern Ireland protocol.
If the final text is agreed, Mr Sunak is expected to hold a press conference with Ms Von der Leyen later afternoon before heading to the House of Commons to deliver a statement.
Adam Forrest reports:
Rishi Sunak poised to defy DUP and announce Brexit deal
PM expected to set out agreement as soon as Monday, as Brexiteers reveal ‘instinct’ to back compromise
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
Rishi Sunak looks set to agree on a new Brexit deal with the EU to solve issues with the Northern Ireland protocol.
He is scheduled to meet EU chief Ursula von der Leyen later for “final talks” on the agreement.
Stay tuned for updates on this story and all the latest from Westminster and elsewhere.
