✕ Close Brexit: Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen to meet for Northern Ireland Protocol talks

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak will hold face-to-face talks with the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday as he looks to finalise a compromise deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol .

In a joint statement on Sunday from Downing Street and the commission, they confirmed the PM and president would meet in the UK to discuss the “complex challenges” in the Brexit treaty.

It comes amid growing expectation a deal could be announced imminently, with deputy PM Dominic Raab saying Mr Sunak was “on the cusp” of striking an agreement.

The joint statement said the pair had agreed to meet to work towards “shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges”, adding: “President von der Leyen will therefore meet with the prime minister in the UK tomorrow.”